Netflix is dropping two amazing new anime series on the same day this week

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up during the dreaded January Blues, Netflix has your back, as it’s set to premiere not one but two amazing new anime series on the same day – and you don’t have long to wait.

Last year saw some impeccable entries to the genre, from debuts like Solo Leveling and Dandadan to returning classics such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 and My Hero Academia Season 7.

But don’t worry, as 2025 looks set to be an even better year. Among the many upcoming releases are Spy x Family Season 3, Kaiju No.8 Season 2, Solo Leveling Season 2, One-Punch Man Season 3, and My Hero Academia’s final chapter.

Article continues after ad

And if that weren’t enough, Netflix, which has been steadily building up its anime library, has plenty of titles on the slate.

Baban Baban Ban Vampire and Sakamoto Days debut on Netflix soon

On Saturday, January 11, the anime adaptations of Baban Baban Ban Vampire and Sakamoto Days will be premiering on Netflix. Both shows are adapted from mangas of the same name with new episodes airing weekly.

Article continues after ad

While Baban Baban Ban Vampire will continue to air on a weekly basis until the end of its first chapter, Sakamoto Days has been split into two parts. So, Season 1 Part 1 will air weekly from January 11, while Season 1 Part 2 begins in July 2025.

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say there’s plenty of hype surrounding each series, with both of the mangas they’re based upon earning a strong following.

Adapted from the manga written and illustrated by Hiromasa Okujima, Baban Baban Ban Vampire centers on the blood-sucker Ranmaru, who is hiding out at a bathhouse.

When he sets his eyes (and his fangs) on Rihito, he must protect the caretaker from other lovers who target him.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto Days, adapted from Yuto Suzuki’s hit manga, centers on Taro Sakamoto, a John Wick-style retired hitman who now runs a small convenience store.

Article continues after ad

However, his peaceful life is interrupted by old enemies and assassins, forcing him to use his deadly skills to protect his newfound family and friends.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Reddit, one fan said of Baban Baban Ban Vampire, “Our vampire here is the reason why I am looking forward to this anime. He is that charming, hilarious and cool at the same time. I like his quirkiness.”

As for Sakamoto Days, fans of the manga have one request: that the anime series can successfully translate the action sequences on screen.

Article continues after ad

“The number one thing the anime needs to ace is the action scenes,” said one. “They’re legendary and deserve the most focus, if they fail to deliver then it’ll be an extreme disappointment.”

Another commented, “If it’s well animated the action fans out there will love this one.”

For more content, check out our roundup of the most anticipated anime coming in 2025. You can also take a look at the Solo Leveling Season 2 release schedule and the most underrated anime of 2024.