One of Netflix’s biggest anime shows ever is returning in January 2025

January 2025 is shaping up to be a good month for TV lovers, with Netflix dropping the second chapter of one of its biggest anime shows ever – and there’s not long to wait.

The start of the year is always a bit drab. The holidays are over, it’s cold (depending on where you’re reading this from), and funds are low.

But streaming services have the perfect antidote in store. Not only is The Night Agent Season 2 dropping on Netflix, but Apple TV+’s best series Severance is returning with its long-awaited second chapter.

There’s also plenty of anime to dive into, including My Happy Marriage Season 2, which makes its debut very soon.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 premieres on Netflix on January 6

The first episode of My Happy Marriage’s second season will drop on Netflix on January 6, 2025, for international viewers, streaming at the same time as its broadcast in Japan.

The title started out as a novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, before finding a home with Japanese publisher Fijimi Shobo in 2019.

As for the story itself, My Happy Marriage is set in an alternate Taishō era in which spirits and magic are real. The plot follows Miyo Saimori, a young woman seemingly born without supernatural abilities who is mistreated by her family.

When she’s married off to Kiyoka Kudou, a powerful and cold soldier, their relationship begins with tension but slowly transforms as they grow closer.

In 2023, the anime adaptation of the title ran from July to September, where it aired simultaneously on Netflix. The first chapter proved so popular, it was one of the streamer’s most-watched anime series of 2023, drawing in 13.2 million views between July and December.

According to Epic Anime News, My Happy Marriage Season 2 will have 13 episodes, the same as the first chapter (with the addition of its bonus episode).

Netflix has yet to confirm the episode count, but we know for sure that the premiere date is January 6, and that’s enough for now.

There’s plenty of hype for its return, with one writing on the show’s subreddit, “I’m so excited.” “I can hardly wait for Season 2,” said another, while a third added, “I can’t wait for the releaseeee.”

Just in case you weren’t excited enough, the anime show’s animation studio, Kinema Citrus, teased what to expect next.

“In the second season, the battle over the ‘blood of the Usuba’ that flows through Miyo enters a new phase, with their love put to the test,” it said.

“Will these two be able to fully protect the happiness they have finally grasped in their hands?”

