Naruto: Hashirama Senju’s Wood Clone Jutsu explained

Hashirama Senju is one of the strongest characters in Naruto, known for his ability to use Wood Jutsu. Here’s a look at how his Kekkei Genkai works.

Naruto is popular for its wide range of characters and the various skills they possess. Being the reincarnation of Asura Otsutsuki, Hashirama Senju inherited his Wood Jutsu and became known as the “God of Shinobi.”

His unparalleled Chakra and this versatile Kekkei Genkai made it possible for him to bring about great change in the world. Although there have been several Wood Jutsu users, such as Yamato, Orochimaru, Madara, and so on, none of them came even close to fully utilising it as Hashirama did.

Wood Jutsu is an innate ability that the others stole by injecting Hashirama’s cells into their bodies. Although all Kekkei Genkai abilities are strong, Wood Jutsu is the most important one in the series. Delve deeper to learn more about Hashirama Senju’s Wood Jutsu.

Why is Hashirama’s Wood Jutsu special in Naruto?

The Ice Jutsu of the Yuki Clan that Haku specialised in was the innate ability of his entire clan. Usually, regardless of the type of Kekkei Genkai, they’re all passed down among the clan members through generations. However, Hashirama’s Wood Jutsu is unique to him since the Senju clan has no unique ability.

Instead, the clan members specialised in all fields of Ninjutsu as they had multiple times more Chakra than any average Shinobi. Wood Jutsu is a combination of Earth and Water elements. Although the ability seems simple in theory, given the right user, it can change entire landscapes of an area. Hashirama’s Wood Jutsu is special thanks to his inherited abilities and skills as a Shinobi.

How does Wood Jutsu work?

The most basic ability of Wood Release is to create wood by converting the user’s Chakra into a source of life. However, Shinobi such as Hashirama can create giant trees effortlessly. The vegetation sprouts from the user’s body or grows from the surroundings. Hashirama created a forest that served as a foundation for Konohagakure, contributing to his selection as First Hokage.

While activating his Sage Mode, Hashirama can create a gigantic, many-armed wooden statue whose barrage of punches was primarily responsible for the Valley of the End’s formation. The most versatile use of Hashirama’s Wood Jutsu is the “Wood Clone Technique,” which manifests fully functional duplicates of the users that are indistinguishable from the original and are even capable of performing other jutsu.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

