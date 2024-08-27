Naruto creator is working on new manga, but you won’t see it any time soon

Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, has revealed that he has a new project in the works – but he’s taking his time putting it together.

One of the best anime ever, Naruto is a defining property of the 2000s. Part of the Big 3 in manga alongside One Piece and Bleach, Naruto has been hugely successful on both page and screen, the latest installment of the franchise, Boruto Two Blue Vortex, still carrying the torch today.

Masashi has had the occasional jaunt away from the ninjas, but for the most part Naruto’s universe has been his primary creative outlet. That could change, according to an interview he gave with Boruto illustrator Mikio Ikemoto for French publication Kana.

“It’s a difficult question. I think I have a goal, but the most important thing is to spend time with my family,” he says, when asked about a new manga. “I love the moments with the fans, I want to have a little more. I think that in these moments I find motivation and will for a new work.”

As enticing as this might sound, since there’s an implication he has some ideas percolating that could become fleshed out stories or universes, the other important part is him getting to see his family more. Working on Naruto as intensely as he did for as long as he did was no doubt stressful on the people around him.

Manga and anime aren’t known for their easy working hours, putting strain on creatives and their families. Since Two Blue Vortex is on a monthly schedule, Masashi will be enjoying some more breathing room to share with his loved ones. If that means we have to wait a little longer to see what his next creative venture looks like, so be it.

You can check out our guide on the Shinju and what Masashi revealed about the most popular ship for more on the property.