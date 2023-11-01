Mysterious Disappearances: Everything we know so far

2020’s Next Manga Award nominee – Mysterious Disappearances – is finally getting an anime adaptation. Here’s what you need to know.

Things are set to get spooky, with upcoming anime Mysterious Disappearances, based on Nujima’s supernatural web manga of the same name, premiering in 2024.

Also known as Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi (Mysteries, Maidens and Mysterious Disappearances) in Japanese, the manga has been running on Shogakukan’s Yawaraka Spirits website since 2019.

As we await the anime’s debut, we’ve got all the details you need. From release to its first promotional video, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series.

Mysterious Disappearances: Is there a release?

There’s no official release date as of yet. However, Mysterious Disappearances is scheduled to debut in April 2024.

It’s safe to say that Spring 2024 is going to be an exciting period for anime fans. Alongside Kaiju No.8, Highspeed Etoile, and the possibility of One Punch Man season 3, underrated web manga Mysterious Disappearances will get its very first anime adaptation.

Tomomi Mochizuki, known for his collaborations with Studio Ghibli and Nippon Animation, is writing and directing the adaptation, and legendary director Hiroshi Negishi’s studio Zero-G is producing it, assuring fans that the anime is in good hands.

Mysterious Disappearances plot

So what is the anime about? The manga revolves around Ogawa Sumireko, a bookstore clerk who wants to become an author. However, when strange occurrences begin unfolding around the city, she joins forces with her co-worker Adashino Ren to investigate. But there’s a twist! Ren is hiding a secret of his own. With their combined skills and occult knowledge, what will they unearth as they investigate?

This anime is self-described as a modern-day Romanesque story about friendship, with a bizarre combination of weirdness, girls, and sexuality. For lovers of the seinen genre, what’s not to like?

Mysterious Disappearances cast: Who’s in it?

The full cast hasn’t been released yet. But we do have a few key characters.

Fairouz Ai, known for Raccoon Dog, will play main protagonist Sumireko Ogawa and My Hero Academia’s Daiki Yamashita will play her colleague Ren Adashino.

Additional cast members, as announced on October 31, Eri Yukimura (Classroom for Heroes) will play Oto Adashino and Yui Horie (16bit Sensation: Another Layer) will play Manami Uname.

Is there a Mysterious Disappearance trailer?

The anime released a main trailer on October 31 ahead of its premiere.

The colorful trailer upped the suspense as it introduced the main characters, alongside more sinister occurrences that will ensure fans are at the edge of their seats, waiting to see what’s going to happen next.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Mysterious Disappearances anime.

