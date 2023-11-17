My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered: Everything we know

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered: Everything we knowOkuruto Noboru
Tsuyoshi Fujitaka’s My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered is finally getting an anime adaptation. Here is everything we know so far about it.
Get ready to enter another world in this anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka’s isekai light novel, My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me.
It’s a long title, but bear with us because this fantasy adventure promises to provide hours of chaos, carnage, and humor.
So, from its official release date to key cast members, here is everything we know so far about this upcoming anime series. (Don’t worry, no spoilers other than what the title already gives away).
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered official release date
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered will begin streaming on January 4, 2023 on TOYKO MX.
On November 16, the anime’s official website revealed a new key visual, the official release date, three new cast members and the opening theme song.
The series will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX and BS11, and in the United States it will stream on HIDIVE. Although, where it will stream outside of East Asia and the US is yet to be announced.
If you can’t wait until January, the first episode will premiere on November 17 at Anime NYC 2023.
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered plot
While the title gives a lot away about the plot, it doesn’t tell us everything. The story follows a seemingly normal high-school student called Yogiri Takatou and begins when his school bus is transported to another world by an malevolent sage. Why? Because she wants to find gifted students that are capable of fighting against demons.
Yogiri’s apathy to the strange situation unnerves his fellow students. But things are not as they seem. Yogiri is not a normal kid. He can kill anyone and anything he wants, just by thinking about it. (Essentially, this universe’s one thought man).
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered cast & crew
New cast and crew members are being announced regularly in the build up to the series. Here are the cast members we know so far:
- Yogiri Takatou voiced by Koki Uchiyama
- Tomochika Dannoura voiced by Miyu Tomita
- Mokomoko Dannoura voiced by Tomoko Kaneda
- Sion voiced by Yui Horie
- Lain voiced by Rina Sato
- Daimon Hanakawa voiced by Hiro Shimono
- Yuuki Tachibana voiced by Yoshiki Murakami
- Asaka Takatou voiced by Lynn
- Rick voiced by Mark Ishii
- Lynel voiced by Sho Nogami
- Theodisia voiced by Akira Sekine
Based on Tsuyoshi Fujitaka’s light novel series, the TV anime adaptation is written and directed by Ensemble Stars! Masakazu Hishida and produced by the animation studio behind How Not To Summon A Demon Lord, Okuruto Noboru.
The official theme song has also been revealed. It’s called ‘Killer Bars’ and is performed by Japanese hip-hop group, Hilcrhyme.
Is there a trailer?
The official trailer for My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered was released on November 2, 2023.
Although we’ve had a teaser trailer for months, the first official full-length trailer was released on November 2.
It features the basic premise of the isekai series, with the high school student’s bus being transported into a new world filled with dragon-like demons and Yogiri’s instant death ability.
Stay tuned on the latest news from the world of My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered. We’ll keep you updated with any new information, as soon as its released.
While you wait for its January release date, why not check out our other anime coverage below: