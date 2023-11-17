My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered: Everything we know

Tsuyoshi Fujitaka’s My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered is finally getting an anime adaptation. Here is everything we know so far about it.

Get ready to enter another world in this anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka’s isekai light novel, My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me.

It’s a long title, but bear with us because this fantasy adventure promises to provide hours of chaos, carnage, and humor.

Article continues after ad

So, from its official release date to key cast members, here is everything we know so far about this upcoming anime series. (Don’t worry, no spoilers other than what the title already gives away).

Article continues after ad

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered will begin streaming on January 4, 2023 on TOYKO MX.

On November 16, the anime’s official website revealed a new key visual, the official release date, three new cast members and the opening theme song.

Article continues after ad

The series will be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX and BS11, and in the United States it will stream on HIDIVE. Although, where it will stream outside of East Asia and the US is yet to be announced.

If you can’t wait until January, the first episode will premiere on November 17 at Anime NYC 2023.

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered plot

While the title gives a lot away about the plot, it doesn’t tell us everything. The story follows a seemingly normal high-school student called Yogiri Takatou and begins when his school bus is transported to another world by an malevolent sage. Why? Because she wants to find gifted students that are capable of fighting against demons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yogiri’s apathy to the strange situation unnerves his fellow students. But things are not as they seem. Yogiri is not a normal kid. He can kill anyone and anything he wants, just by thinking about it. (Essentially, this universe’s one thought man).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered cast & crew

New cast and crew members are being announced regularly in the build up to the series. Here are the cast members we know so far:

Yogiri Takatou voiced by Koki Uchiyama

Tomochika Dannoura voiced by Miyu Tomita

Mokomoko Dannoura voiced by Tomoko Kaneda

Sion voiced by Yui Horie

Lain voiced by Rina Sato

Daimon Hanakawa voiced by Hiro Shimono

Yuuki Tachibana voiced by Yoshiki Murakami

Asaka Takatou voiced by Lynn

Rick voiced by Mark Ishii

Lynel voiced by Sho Nogami

Theodisia voiced by Akira Sekine

Based on Tsuyoshi Fujitaka’s light novel series, the TV anime adaptation is written and directed by Ensemble Stars! Masakazu Hishida and produced by the animation studio behind How Not To Summon A Demon Lord, Okuruto Noboru.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The official theme song has also been revealed. It’s called ‘Killer Bars’ and is performed by Japanese hip-hop group, Hilcrhyme.

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered was released on November 2, 2023.

Although we’ve had a teaser trailer for months, the first official full-length trailer was released on November 2.

It features the basic premise of the isekai series, with the high school student’s bus being transported into a new world filled with dragon-like demons and Yogiri’s instant death ability.

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned on the latest news from the world of My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered. We’ll keep you updated with any new information, as soon as its released.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for its January release date, why not check out our other anime coverage below: