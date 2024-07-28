My Hero Academia You’re Next’s fight scenes expand Deku and Bakugo’s “amazing” friendship

Stars of My Hero Academia: You’re Next have teased how the tense relationship between Bakugo and Deku will evolve in the upcoming movie.

2024 is truly the year of My Hero Academia. Besides the manga ending, we have Season 7 of the anime show and a new movie, You’re Next.

In anticipation of the superhero anime’s fourth film, Daiki Yamashita and Nobuhiko Okamoto attended the Japanese premiere, where they spoke about the story. They revealed that Bakugo and Deku grow closer as a result of what happens, admiring each other more than before.

“There are more scenes where we fight together,” Nobuhiko states, per Oricon. “I think that they recognize each other as heroes because they can fight together without any personal feelings.”