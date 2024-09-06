My Hero Academia dominates world popularity poll with one character

The midterm results of My Hero Academia’s global popularity poll are out, and one character has managed to sweep the top spot in every category.

Though Deku is the protagonist of My Hero Academia, Bakugo has always been its most popular character. Thanks to his well-written redemption arc and intense dynamic with Deku, he’s stolen the hearts of the entire fan base.

It becomes most apparent in the manga’s popularity polls. Except for the first one where Deku won, Bakugo has retained the top spot in every other for almost a decade, leaving behind popular characters like All Might, Shoto, and Ochako.

He’s showing his influence over fans once again in the new My Hero Academia world popularity poll. The poll was announced after the manga’s ending on August 5, 2024. It’s the first global voting for the series, and so far, it has received an incredible reception from fans.

The series released the midterm results of the poll on September 5, to give everyone an idea of who’s leading – and Bakugo is the clear victor.

The Explosion user is now leading the poll, followed by Deku, Shoto, Aizawa, and Kirishima, respectively. Hawks and Dabi are the sixth and seventh entries, with Shigaraki, Endeavor, and Ochako filling the last three spots on the ranking.

While Bakugo’s top spot should’ve been expected at this point, there are some unexpected results, too. For starters, All Might is out of the top 10, and so is Iida, despite both being major characters.

Fans are still happy to see their favorite character on the top. One such X user posted, “I’m f**king laughing. Bakugo is always number 1. His antis are crying for sure.”

“BAKUGOU NUMBER ONE AND KIRISHIMA TOP 5. YUPPP WE BACK IN BUSINESS,” tweeted another.

“Bakugo is by far my favorite character but it also feels like people upset about the ending are shooting down Deku’s chances,” pointed out a Reddit user. “I suspect a lot of the most upset people for better or for worse are big fans of Deku and that may harm him in the polls.”

While the voting for the popularity poll continues, check out our review of My Hero Academia's ending. You might also like to know more about Deku's father and the major character deaths in the series.