My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will drop on this date in April 2025

There has been plenty of good news for My Hero Academia fans this year. Not only will they be able to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes in the Summer 2025 Anime Season, but the final arc of the main anime will debut later this year.

The anime is based on the franchise’s spin-off manga, set a few years before the original story and following an unlicensed hero, Koichi Haimawari.

It was first announced during Jump Festa 2025 (which took place in December 2024, despite the event’s name)

Now, MHA: Vigilante’s release date has been unveiled, alongside a new trailer for the anime!

When will MHA: Vigilantes premiere?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to premiere on April 7, 2025, in Japan.

While it hasn’t been confirmed where it will stream internationally, Crunchyroll seems like a safe bet considering it streams the main anime.

Kenichi Suzuki, who worked on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Cells at Work!!, is the show’s director. This marks the first time he has worked on the My Hero Academia franchise. Yosuke Kuroda, the head writer of the main series, is also writing the scripts for the spinoff.

We have also learned the voice actors for the main characters. Shuichiro Umeda (Zom 100) has been cast as Koichi Haimawari, Ikumi Hasegawa (Mayonaka Punch) will be voicing Pop Step, and Yasuhiro Mamiya (Terminator Zero) will be playing Knuckleduster.

It hasn’t been confirmed how many episodes are in the series, but given that the final season of the original story is scheduled for Fall 2025, there’s a possibility that Vigilantes will run for two cours, from April to October, to be later replaced by My Hero Academia’s Final Season.

