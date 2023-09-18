My Hero Academia unveils surprise original episode & premiere date

My Hero Academia fans have been waiting for the seventh season since Season 6 bid us goodbye in March 2023. Well, we still don’t have any news on Season 7, but every MHA fanatic’s mood will definitely be lifted up by the news of an upcoming MHA original episode.

My Hero Academia is a substantial franchise with a lot of fans nationwide. So, the fandom feels nothing but joy whenever a new project around the property gets announced.

Season 6 was considered the best of all among the series as it showcased some of the significant character developments and allowed us to connect with the characters even more.

When the sixth season ended, fans were overjoyed by the announcement of its renewal for another season immediately after the finale episode. Even if the new season is still far away, you would be delighted to know that an original episode of the anime series has recently been greenlit, and here, we have discussed everything you should know about it.

My Hero Academia unveils new original episode

Coming with the title ‘UA BATTLE HEROES,’ My Hero Academia’s original episode will get a world premiere at New York Comic Con on October 13, 2023.

After that, the episode will start screening in some selected theaters in Japan from October 20, 2023. Along with the release date, we also got a glimpse at its first key visual, featuring Deku, Todoroki, Bakugo, Uraraka, Tsui Asui, Minoru Mineta, and Hanta Sero.

The events of the episode will take place right before Season 5’s timeline – during the winter vacations. We will see the students of Class 1-A playing Card games. However, the officially released synopsis hints that the game will not be as easy as it sounds. Obviously, in the MHA universe, nothing is easy, not even an unchallenging match of cards.

Fans who will get the opportunity to attend the episode’s screening will also get to watch some parts from the sixth season on the big screens. Apart from that, they will also receive small gifts in the form of two special key visuals.

However, for the time being, the timeline for the episode’s arrival on Crunchyroll has not yet been revealed, but we can expect to get the good news with an official streaming date soon.

