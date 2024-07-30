Toga’s fate in My Hero Academia explained: Is she dead?

Toga Himiko is one of the major antagonists in My Hero Academia, but her fate has been left in question for a long time, making everyone wonder if she’s dead.

The villains are as much a part of My Hero Academia as the heroes are. While we see Deku and co. work towards their dreams, we also learn what drove once innocent children to villainy. Toga, in particular, leaves a mark in our hearts with her backstory.

Toga is the only major female villain in the story but she’s just as important as her male counterparts. Ever since she was first introduced, she’s been wreaking havoc. Over time, her role changed from a general nuisance to the heroes to Ochako’s personal antagonist.

Toga’s last appearance in the manga was rather ambiguous. For the longest time, readers speculated about her fate as the My Hero Academia ending draws closer. Many believed she died while some thought she survived. The question is finally answered in My Hero Academia Chapter 429.

Is Toga dead in My Hero Academia?

Toga is dead in My Hero Academia. She died from blood loss.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

During the Final War, she faces Ochako in a drawn-out battle. The fight is not just physical, but also a philosophical battle between two teenage girls from opposite sides of society. It continues for a while before concluding in Chapter 395.

In the fight, Ochako’s adversary is not just Toga but also the Twice clones she creates. However, the young hero surpasses herself here, experiencing Quirk Awakening for the first time and becoming one of the few characters to do so.

While Ochako’s strengthened Quirk allows her to defeat the clones, she also receives heavy damage from them and Toga and is slowly bleeding out in the end. Still, her selfless empathy finally pays off as the villain comes to understand how wholly she’s accepted by the hero.

This leads to Toga giving Ochako her own blood to save the hero’s life, sacrificing herself in the process. Chapter 429 finally confirms Toga dies that day on the battlefield, lying beside Ochako.

Toga’s role in the Final War

Toga plays a major role in the Final War. She not only serves as Ochako’s personal antagonist but also poses a threat to heroes all over the battlefield by creating endless Twice clones.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

When the war begins, Toga isolates Deku through a warp gate. She then proceeds to confess her love to him and is eventually rejected. But before their encounter can turn bloody, Ochako and Tsuyu intervene, allowing the One For All user to head to Shigaraki.

However, Toga’s biggest contribution to the war is the rise of the Twice army, known as the ‘Sad Man’s Parade’. After ingesting Twice’s blood, she transforms into him for 30-40 minutes and uses his Quirk to create thousands of clones that spread chaos all over the battlefield.

The clone army acts as one of the biggest obstacles to heroes through their sheer number. While heroes everywhere struggle to defeat them, Toga is faced by a determined Ochako. This leads to their much-anticipated fight starting in Chapter 382.

While their fight ends on a heartbreaking note, it’s unknown to everyone but Ochako. As Chapter 429 reveals, while the cameras capture most of the fight, the last part of it – Toga’s sacrifice – isn’t recorded. This haunts Ochako for a long time before she finally confesses this to Deku.

