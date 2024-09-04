My Hero Academia reveals obscene fact about Shigaraki that finally explains why he’s a villain

Every villain has an origin story, and in the case of My Hero Academia, Shigaraki’s start really came from the first video game he ever played – at least, that’s what fans are choosing to believe.

The My Hero Academia ending has come and gone, giving us an expectedly sweet conclusion to Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga. Since we saw the fate of Shigaraki, Deku, Class 1-A, and everyone else, we can look forward to seeing how the superhero anime handles their stories.

Besides the anime show, we’ve got the new movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next. As part of that release, Kohei answered some questions about the property, providing a detail about the antagonists that revealed a lot.

When asked about Shigaraki’s favorite games, he revealed the villain used to be a multiplayer before switching gears. “He used to be into PvP but if he was taunted or got frustrated with teammates, he would break the monitor,” the mangaka stated. “So AFO suggested he play a different type of game. He seems to enjoy simulation games now.”

Readers were quick to point out that it’s already canon that the character enjoyed League of Legends, and all this behavior lines up for Riot’s MOBA.

“We know from the manga that he played League of Legends. That also explains his worldview,” one Redditor said. “If my first video game had been LoL I too would have thought eradicating humanity was the only way.”

Of course, the change implies that AFO League was actually too distracting. “Even when he wanted to create an evil heartless Monster, AFO thought that playing League was a step too far,” another commenter stated.

Speculation on what sim games he pivoted to comes down to two major releases: Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley.

“Imagine AFO trying to find a way to blame hero society for Shigaraki losing a League of Legends match but Shiggy’s not buying it so AFO’s just like ‘f*ck it play some Animal Crossing instead,'” said one comment, while another added, “Shigiraki plays Stardew Valley.”

So there you go, social and farm sims are for baddies, confirmed (sort of).