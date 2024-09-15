My Hero Academia Season 7 uses manga scene fans have been waiting 18 months for

The My Hero Academia anime is adapting some of the biggest moments from the manga right now, but one scene in the latest episode has left viewers surprised.

The My Hero Academia ending occurred over the summer, but the anime show is still going strong. Season 7 has been depicting the first half of the great battle against Shigaraki and All For One, with Deku and Class 1-A facing down the big bad.

Many heroes and villains take a swing at the antagonist, including Tokoyami, whose Dark Shadow Quirk has the potential to cause Ragnarok and create a real headache for any adversary. We don’t quite get that far, but a hilarious scene from the manga gets adapted all the same.

In the moment, Tokoyami is shown a vision of Hawks, his icon. This leads to a flood of emotion that manifests as heart-vision for Hawks and an incredible reaction shot from Tokoyami that’s just prime for memes in years to come.

“Shout out to the hilarious moment where Camie’s Hawks illusion made Tokoyami freak out,” one Redditor observed. “Speaking of Tokoyami, he is once again showing how OP Dark Shadow is when he has enough darkness to really cut loose. Also loved the cute shot of baby Tokoyami and Dark Shadow.”

This was the general reaction, as people enjoyed seeing both sides of the blackbird-headed hero. “The Tokoyami live reaction panel made it into the anime! 18 months in the making!” another comment says.

“The MVP of this episode was Tokoyami. First, I love that they animated THAT panel of him and his Light of Baldur move was awesome as hell,” another adds.

The episode finishes on Dark Shadow going for Shigaraki, so we’ll see the fallout next week – the perfect kind of cliffhanger for a superhero anime.

