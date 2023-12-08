My Hero Academia Season 7 release window leaked

Christmas has come early for My Hero Academia fans, because we finally have some news on Season 7, with the release window leaking online.

There’s been significant speculation from My Hero Academia fans about the status of the Season 7. Following the anime’s immensely successful sixth season, which saw the manga’s brutal Paranormal Liberation War Arc brought to life.

Towards the end of Season 6, the Hero Society has all but crumbled after an all-out war between the heroes and villains. But fans were left on a cliff-hanger, wondering what would happen to Deku and his friends next.

Article continues after ad

Now the wait for fans is over, thanks to an unexpected leak on Twitter. Let’s take a look.

Article continues after ad

My Hero Academia Season 7 release window revealed

My Hero Academia Season 7 is expected to debut in April 2024.

On December 6, 2023, well-known My Hero Academia fan account and spoiler leaker @DabisPoleDance revealed on Twitter that My Hero Academia Season 7 will start broadcasting in April 2024.

This news hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. But fans speculate that the announcement could occur during Jump Festa 2024. Which is scheduled to take place in just over a week on December 16 and 17.

Article continues after ad

This news means that My Hero Academia’s Season 7 will join the many popular series we’re expected to see next year. This includes Kingdom Season 5, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War part 3, and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi.

Article continues after ad

What will happen in My Hero Academia Season 7?

Season 7 should pick up exactly where Season 6 ended. Based on the events in the manga, America’s best hero, Star and Stripe, will arrive to help Deku in his fight against All For One. However, things will go from bad to worse for Deku.

Article continues after ad

The Star and Stripe arc will be followed by the U.A. Traitor arc as Deku finds out someone is leaking information to his greatest enemy.

Jump Festa 2024

More news about My Hero Academia should arrive during Jump Festa 2024.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Back in November 2023, My Hero Academia released key visuals to celebrate the series participation at Jump Festa 2024.

The anime will take the main stage at Jump Festa, alongside other popular series such as One Piece, Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This has led fans to believe that we will be getting significant news. We don’t know what this news could be yet. However, speculation online suggests it could include potential plot details, key visuals and the confirmation of the release window.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out more of our My Hero Academia coverage here. And our anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.