My Hero Academia Season 7 new visual has everyone obsessed

The new key visual for My Hero Academia Season 7 just dropped, and fans already can’t get over it.

Back with its seventh season, My Hero Academia debuted earlier this year as a part of the spring 2024 line-up. As one of the most highly anticipated anime of the year, it has a lot of eyes turned to it. Especially because it’s adapting the long-awaited Final War Arc.

The Final War Arc is the longest and the final arc of the manga. As such, the plot reaches its peak here, putting the biggest conflicts in the forefront before the story resolves them. And one conflict that’s been festering for too long is the Todoroki family drama.

Article continues after ad

The bad blood between the family has been a focus of the story for some time now. After Dabi’s declaration during the Paranormal Liberation Arc, viewers have been waiting for the villain to clash against his father and brother in a fated fight.

Article continues after ad

The anticipated battle between brothers has finally come in My Hero Academia Season 7. The seventh episode of this season, titled ‘Inflation’, featured Dabi and Shoto clashing against each other. But before their fight is in full swing, the villain will reveal how Toya Todoroki survived and became Dabi.

This is a crucial point in the story and the anime show commemorates it by releasing a new key visual. The poster is designed by Noriko Morishima, a key animator of the anime. She’s also previously worked on past seasons and all of the My Hero Academia movies.

Article continues after ad

In the beautifully designed visual, Shoto is seen using his dual powers while facing his maniacally laughing brother. Under Dabi is an All Might statue, signifying the former symbol of peace’s passive role in Endeavor’s obsession.

The newly unveiled poster also promotes My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8, in which Dabi’s past will be revealed. The episode, titled ‘Two Flashfires’, will release on June 22, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Fans are pretty charmed with the new visual, calling it “peak”. They also have high hopes for the upcoming episode, given the special promotion it’s receiving. One X user tweeted, “BONES IS COOKING,” and another joined, “BEST FIGHT INCOMING LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Article continues after ad

A third commented on Reddit, “Nice. There’s still some meat on that Studio Bones, heck, you put in the Todorokis, some cool blue fire and baby, you got a stew going,” with a fourth agreeing, “Next episode is going to be hype.”

Episode 8 will be up on Crunchyroll the next Saturday. Before that, know the superhero anime a little better with our guides on the best Quirks stolen by All For One and My Hero Academia anime’s final season.

You might also like to know about My Hero Academia: You’re Next, one of the upcoming anime movies in 2024.