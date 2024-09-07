My Hero Academia Season 7 gives fan-favorite villain “incredible” comeback

My Hero Academia Season 7 has covered a number of major manga scenes thus far, but one of the most underrated just occurred in Episode 16.

As far as the primo superhero anime goes, My Hero Academia Season 7 has been spectacular. From the opening battle between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe to now, Bones has truly outdone itself in terms of adapting Kohei Horikoshi’s manga.

Episode 16 had yet more moments manga readers were looking forward to, particularly the on-screen return of Gentle, whom we last saw during Season 4. He makes a stylish entrance, as you’d expect, for what marks the beginning of his redemption arc, and viewers are taken aback by his moment.

“THEY GAVE GENTLE THE SAUCE! Rightfully so, drink up king,” says one Reddit user. “I’ve been looking forward to this episode all season. Tears running down my face because of Gentle. I’m so glad that his return was given the weight it deserved,” another says.

Gentle’s Quirk allows him to manipulate any object as if it’s made of elastic, creating a lot of opportunities for real visual flare. He comes back with Nagant, as part of a villainous cavalry who want to stand against Shigaraki and All For One.

“The fact that Gentle Criminal of all characters got such a well-directed and well-animated hero moment was god damn incredible,” a third fan states.

We’re heading towards the home stretch for Deku and Class 1-A, who are about to enter the final battle against All For One and Shigaraki. The My Hero Academia ending came this summer, and although we know how it’ll all conclude, it’s about seeing what Bones does with the material.

Everything seems to be in safer hands than ever. Check out our guide to My Hero Academia: You’re Next to learn about the upcoming new movie in the franchise as well.