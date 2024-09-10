My Hero Academia fans discover unlikely The Boys cameo in anime

My Hero Academia fans are convinced they’ve spotted The Boys’ Homelander in Season 7 Episode 16.

Last week’s My Hero Academia Season 7 episode was amazing for a lot of reasons. From the sleek animation to the jaw-dropping color scheme, not to mention the return of beloved former villains Gentle Criminal and La Brava, it had a lot going for it.

Amidst so many great things, viewers have discovered an unlikely cameo by The Boys‘ Homelander. In one of the ground scenes, we see Class 1-B’s Komori, aka Shemage, looking ahead in horror. There are three more heroes in the background, including one with blond hair, a blue suit, and a signature red cape.

Article continues after ad

Judging from the unknown character’s appearance, viewers are convinced it’s Homelander, who’s somehow landed in another superhero world. The idea is pretty fun, especially with the jokes fans are making about this.

Crunchyroll

“Bro spent 2 minutes in a world with real heroes and villains and realized he’s not built for this,” wrote one X user, commenting on the unnamed hero’s facial expression.

Article continues after ad

“Bro came to solo the verse saw rewinding all for one and sh*t himself,” joked another.

Article continues after ad

“Bro’s realizing he’s not built for this and flies off back to America to drink milk,” joined a third on Reddit.

“Did Homelander get isekai-d by truck-kun or something,” added one fan, referring to the frequently used isekai trope.

Prime Video

“He thought he could be the next number 1 hero in the MHA world. Now he’s regretting everything,” mocked one more.

One user (sort of) defended the Supe and commented: “To be fair, Homelander is still pretty strong. He probably is stronger than 50% of the Heroes in MHA. But what is also true: even some students would beat the sh*t Out of him. And against the top heroes or some members of the League of Villains? Homelander is not even close.”

Article continues after ad

Whether it was really Homelander or not likely won’t be confirmed. But the jokes are enough to provide a clearer look at what a possible My Hero Academia x The Boys crossover in the future.

Article continues after ad

While you enjoy the anime show, don’t forget to catch up with the manga. Check out our explainers on the My Hero Academia ending and Deku and Ochako’s relationship.