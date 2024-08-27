My Hero Academia Season 7 ending with a “f**king hype” battle

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be finishing soon, but not before featuring a “f**king hype” battle in the finale.

One of the best anime of 2024, My Hero Academia Season 7 has surpassed expectations with its brilliant adaptation and jaw-dropping animation. It’s very important to the story, too, as it’s the penultimate season of the franchise.

The seventh season adapts the last three arcs of the manga, ending with the Final War Arc. It’s listed for 21 episodes. So far, 14 of them have been aired, covering several significant incidents like Shoto vs. Dabi, Heroes vs. All For One, and Bakugo’s ‘death’.

Before the season ends, there are still a few left to cover. Episode 15 will show Present Mic’s clash against Kurogiri, leading to his wake-up at U.A. The next episode will focus on Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant’s returns, followed by Hawks and others’ fight against All For One in Episodes 17 and 18.

This means the last three episodes of My Hero Academia Season 7 will be devoted to some of the best fights in the series. Episode 19 will conclude the Todoroki family’s storyline in the war, ending with Dabi’s defeat.

The next episode will be about Ochako’s battle against Toga, featuring the Death Man’s Parade and the hero’s Quirk Awakening. That means the final episode of Season 7 will see the long-anticipated fight between All For One and Iron Might (All Might in armor).

The rematch between the old nemesis is one of the best moments in the series, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see it on the screen. One wrote on Reddit, “Would be f**king hype.”

“This moment was so fucking outstanding. Straight up ‘Oh yeah, All Might’s just as much of a lunatic as Midoriya, in case you hadn’t figured that out,’” joined another.

“Ending the episode on the panel where All Might stares down AFO while holding the suitcase would be so hype,” weighed in a third.

While viewers are excited to see this match animated, they’re also wondering about the future of the series. After All Might’s battle, there are only three more important incidents left in the arc, which may not be enough for an entire season.

“Dumb question, but is there really enough content left for one season after that? Like OFA vs All Might and then finale with Shigaraki vs Deku and immediately ending,” asked one user.

Another added: “Idk there would be enough stuff after that for a full-blown season, wasn’t this fight the last one shown before Deku beat Shiggy?”

