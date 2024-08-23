My Hero Academia foreshadowed League of Villains’ “sad” fate and nobody noticed

My Hero Academia Season 7 already foreshadowed the tragic fates of the League of Villains members, and it’s small enough to have missed your attention.

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga ended on August 4, 2024, concluding a ten-year-long story. Along with learning how the Class 1-A students turn up in the future, we also find out what happened to the series’ main villains.

But now that we know their fates, we can recognize the clever foreshadowing in the My Hero Academia anime. In Season 7’s second ending song, ‘Rokutōsei’ by Zarame, we see a moment where all four main League of Villains members are floating.

Article continues after ad

Out of the four, only Spinner has his eyes open while Shigaraki, Dabi, and Toga appear to be sleeping. The ending was first released with Episode 10, which came out on July 13. At that time we didn’t know what it meant, but now it’s clear in hindsight.

Article continues after ad

By the manga’s ending, only Spinner survives out of the four main members. Shigaraki and Toga are confirmed to be dead in the epilogue while Dabi is shown to be fatally wounded and counting his days till his death. As Chapter 430 begins with an eight-year time skip, it’s safe to say that Dabi is also dead by the end.

Article continues after ad

This detail makes the ending song’s “sad” moment more meaningful. As one user commented on Reddit, “Damn, they really go sneaky with the “show don’t tell” details or foreshadowing.”

“Toya died as well. He just died after making peace with who he is and what he has done and accomplished,” joined another.

“You can feel sorry for somebody while still acknowledging they did horrendous things,” wrote a third, referring to how viewers sympathize with the villains despite their crimes.

Article continues after ad

Now that we know what’s waiting for us at the end, keep an eye out for more such foreshadowing.

Article continues after ad

If you want to know more about the finale, find out if Deku and Ochako end up together and if Deku’s dad ever shows up.