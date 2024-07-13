Dabi’s story comes to a close in My Hero Academia after his manic fight against his family, but his fate after that remains a mystery for a long time.

One of the main antagonists of My Hero Academia, Dabi plays a huge role in the superhero anime. In fact, he serves as the primary obstacle in Shoto and Endeavor’s character arcs.

Though Dabi’s true identity has been teased for a long time, it’s finally confirmed during the Paranormal Liberation Arc. In a nationwide broadcast, the villain reveals he’s Toya Todoroki, the officially deceased eldest son of Endeavor.

From there, he clashes multiple times against his father and brother. His animosity reaches a new height during the Final War, and he’s prepared to fight his father to death. But does he really die? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

What happens to Dabi in the Final War?

Dabi ends the Final War severely burned from exploding himself. In the beginning of the Final War, he refuses additional Quirks from All For One. Full of rage and hatred, his main target is his father. However, his first opponent turns out to be his little brother instead as Shoto comes to stop him.

Shoto’s fight against Dabi begins in Kamino. The emotional clash not only shows off some extraordinary moves from both but also reveals the older brother’s heartbreaking past. It ends with Shoto defeating his brother with his ultimate move: Great Glacial Aegir.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

However, when it seems like Dabi is defeated, the villain thaws himself out and reveals he’s copied Shoto’s Phosphor technique. He then goes after Endeavor, but not before burning two heroes alive.

When Dabi reaches Endeavor’s location, the hero flees to the forest to keep his son away from everyone else. It’s then revealed the villain has been compressing the heat inside himself and will explode in ten minutes, destroying everything within a five-kilometer radius.

As he continues to chase his father, his skin begins to crack and he begins to lose his mind even more. Soon he’s completely engulfed by his Blueflame. When Endeavor tries to stop him, he destroys his father’s arm with his Vanishing Fist.

By then, he’s completely lost his sanity as he keeps shouting for Endeavor to watch and Natsuo to play with him. Though he’s developed an ice Quirk within himself in his desperation, his flames are too strong to be contained.

When Endeavor finally gives up trying to save him and decides to die with him instead, suddenly Rei appears, soon followed by Fuyumi and Natsuo. However, Dabi’s explosion range continues to increase until he finally explodes, burning himself severely. But in the end, Shoto appears and freezes him.

Dabi’s fate after the Final War

Dabi doesn’t die after the Final War. However, he’s dying a slow death and will not survive for long.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

When the war ends, Dabi is taken to a medical facility. By that time, he’d already been burned to a crisp, with little hope of survival. My Hero Academia Chapter 425 reveals Dabi is still alive, but is confined to a medical pod in the facility, only able to talk for a scant few minutes a day.

The villain also seems more mentally stable following his near-death experience. He no longer seems manic but still retains hatred for his father. However, despite all his animosity, he regrets some of his actions, especially the ones against Shoto.

Dabi is the third major antagonist whose fate has been confirmed in the My Hero Academia manga epilogue, following All For One and Shigaraki, and the first one to be alive. Now the only one left is Himiko Toga.

Dabi’s family refuses to give up on him

The Todoroki family drama is one of the best-written subplots of My Hero Academia and finds a perfect conclusion at the end.

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

After the fiery clash during the war, Dabi is finally stopped on his path of hatred and revenge. The rest of the family has also healed their relationships, at least as much as they could. And they all feel guilty for driving Toya into becoming Dabi.

The one who regrets the most is Endeavor. He understands how his behavior damaged his family and how some things will never heal. It was his obsession and negligence that drove his eldest son to madness. And thus, he’s ready to spend his life atoning for his sins.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 426, the entire family goes to visit Dabi in the facility. Even after everything he’s done, his family refuses to give up on him. Endeavor reveals he’s retired from hero work; not just because he’s half-burned, lost an arm, and is wheelchair-bound, but because he wants to give all his attention to Dabi until he dies.

Though the (former) villain initially mocks him, it’s apparent how much it means to him. Especially when Shoto asks for his favorite food, indicating he’s moved past Dabi’s mistakes and is willing to forgive him. It’s a bittersweet yet most fitting ending for the Todoroki family.

