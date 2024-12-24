My Hero Academia Final Season release window announced with new Vigilantes anime

My Hero Academia dropped major news at Jump Festa 2025. The eighth season has been slated for Fall 2025, and will be titled My Hero Academia Final Season. As the title suggests, this season will cover the final arc of the manga, which ended last August.

Season 7 adapted Chapters 329-398, covering Star and Stripe, U.A. Traitor and part of the Final War arcs. So the new season will adapt Chapters 399-431 (Volumes 40-42), featuring the last part of Final War.

Article continues after ad

The ending sparked controversy, and fans even started mass-blocking creator Horikoshi on social media after the final volume came out, adding an epilogue confirming that Deku and Ochaku are in a relationship. Many fans were already upset with the last chapter (released in August) because they wanted Deku to follow a different, more glorious path.

Some had hoped that the epilogue added in the 42nd volume (released in December in Japan) would sort some things out, but the new content didn’t meet their expectations. Also, the series has always been known to hold a massive fanbase who saw Deku and Bakugo, so confirming this ship isn’t canon also probably angered a good portion of fans.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

My Hero Academia unveils Vigilantes spin-off anime

In addition to the eighth season, a new anime adapting the Vigilantes spin-off has also been announced, and scheduled for April 2025, so will start broadcasting before the final season. A trailer has been released:

This manga is not written by creator Kohei Horikoshi, but by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court (under Horikoshi’s supervision) and ran from 2016 to 2022, compiled into 15 volumes. The story is set five years before the main series, featuring Koichi Haimawari as the main character.

Article continues after ad

Studio Bones, which has been in charge of the main anime, will also handle the spinoff. Kenichi Suzuki, who had not previously worked on any My Hero Academia production, will direct the series. His directional portfolio includes hits like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Seasons 1, 2 and 5).

Head here for more My Haro Academia, or here for our review of the You’re Next spinoff.