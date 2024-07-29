My Hero Academia kicks off final chapter countdown with All Might tribute

We’re in the home stretch on My Hero Academia, and a new image of All Might signifies the beginning of the end for Kohei Horikoshi’s manga.

The My Hero Academia ending is arriving soon – as in, this week – and the official channels have started counting down to the climax. Fittingly, we’ve gotten a new illustration to mark seven days to go, featuring resident Superman, All Might.

The picture is structured around All Might, who’s flexing in proper form, rather than the weedy regular version we have now. He’s surrounded by images of some Class 1-A students and other main characters from across the narrative.

Deku and Bakugo are there, looking totally adorable. You’ve got Endeavor as well, and the Hero Killer himself, Chizome Akaguro.

At the bottom, there’s a reminder of when My Hero Academia Chapter 430 arrives, on Sunday, August 4, 2024 (the following Monday in Japan because of timezones).

A caption reads: “Even if my light goes out, someone who has received my light will shine on me. Seven more days until completion.”

Fans are ready. “The yearning that burns in my heart and erases my daily anxieties never fades,” reads one response. “Be strong, young people,” adds another, as Deku and his classmates face a new era.

“I can’t watch it without crying anymore,” a third adds. I get that feeling. My Hero Academia Season 7 is currently ongoing, and we’re expected to just watch it, knowing that Deku’s story has been completed and he’s finally free?

And the same for My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the new movie in the franchise? It all makes for a true whirlwind of emotions, as we see the climax, but then wait for the adaptation to catch up. Of course, there’s a thrill to seeing how Studio Bones will handle all the big moments, too.

Here are some questions My Hero Academia needs to answer before ending, if you’re curious about the lay of the land in these final days.