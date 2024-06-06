My Hero Academia fans think Shigaraki returns in Chapter 425

Tomura Shigaraki dies at the end of the Final War — but My Hero Academia Chapter 425 has left fans thinking that the villain may have returned.

My Hero Academia doesn’t kill its characters often. So, fans were confused when Shigaraki vanished into thin air at the end of the Final War Arc. Some believed him to be dead, while others hoped that he was still alive.

However, Chapter 424 cleared away this confusion by confirming Shigaraki’s fate. The chapter revealed through Deku that the villain is indeed dead, but found peace in his last moments. This marked the end of the series’ major antagonist.

Article continues after ad

Now, Chapter 425 spoilers have sparked speculation. The new chapter shows a mysterious figure in a deserted alley. They have long and disheveled dark hair and seem to be overwhelmed with tears.

The unknown character appears to be heavily injured, and they’re wearing tattered clothes. They slowly get up and hobble forward, passing by the destroyed buildings as they hold onto the walls for support — seemingly acting as a throwback to the deceased foe.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 425 provides no information on this character, making fans even more suspicious. People are convinced the figure is Shigaraki, and that he somehow survived and woke up as Tenko.

Article continues after ad

This is a plausible theory, as Tenko originally had black hair before his trauma and All For One’s Quirk turned it light. His uncontrollable tears and that small but crucial detail about their hand and ankles also speak to the same possibility.

In his last moments, Shigaraki was saved from his hatred by Deku and accepted death with peace. His death weighs heavily on the young hero who considers it his failure. This is a recurring theme for Deku in the epilogue chapters. So, it’s possible that My Hero Academia is really bringing Shigaraki back for a more positive and hopeful manga ending.

Article continues after ad

At least that’s what the series’ fans think. As one X user put it, “The hair being cut to the length it was when Tenko was a kid before being picked up by AFO; it’s him, it’s literally him!”

Article continues after ad

Another user commented, “It’s either Tenko reborn somehow. Or the appearance is purely symbolic and this is a new character.”

A third added, “He is Tenko but he does not remember who he is or how he got here. Maybe someone at UA can help bring this kid’s memory back.”

Whether the mysterious figure is really Shigaraki will be revealed in later chapters. As for now, My Hero Academia Chapter 425 will be released on June 9, 2024.

Article continues after ad

For more on the superhero anime and manga, check out our guides on the last My Hero Academia chapter and best Quirks stolen by All For One. You might also like our takes on Deku’s biggest change and Deku’s new Quirk.