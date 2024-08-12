My Hero Academia fans figure out “what’s wrong” with anime after manga finishes

My Hero Academia has finished, and now fans are reflecting on ways the storytelling isn’t living up to expectations in the anime.

The My Hero Academia ending brought Kohei Horikoshi’s epic manga to an end. Though unsatisfying in some ways, the conclusion delivered a syrupy sweet conclusion to Deku’s journey alongside his Class 1-A friends and peers.

Now, all attention has turned to how the superhero anime will adapt the finish. Members of the community have been discussing the overall quality, particularly as the anime show hasn’t quite been as consistent, and some believe they’ve figured out why.

Article continues after ad

“After the All Might vs All for One fight almost nothing interesting happened for five hours,” a Reddit user stated. “The hypest thing during this period is Endeavour vs Nomu and it’s not much. I think this is the main reason why the franchise went into such a numb state.”

Article continues after ad

They believe the merger of shonen and slice-of-life just isn’t sitting right so far, and that ties into some failed social commentary. “It is revealed that not heroes are not allowed to use Quirks freely, hence the Meta Liberation Army. But what kinds of regulations are there?” the post added.

Article continues after ad

“We saw Deku’s mother use her quirk in the hospital once, so what’s the problem? You’re saying that the government uses hitmen to make inconvenient people disappear?”

Thirdly, they pointed out that all the fights follow a similar pattern: hero and villain declaring platitudes, eventually throwing hands. “It’s just so dull. There are no fights, they are only characters verbally explaining their morals and motivations,” the Redditor continued.

The top comment then added that the cast is too large for everyone to get proper development. All in all, some of these points are definitely fair. My Hero Academia has suffered from having a cast that’s too big to give everyone interesting proper air.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Likewise, the worldbuilding definitely isn’t as strong as Jujutsu Kaisen or One Piece. That said, the battle structure is cookie-cutter shonen, and if those fights aren’t landing, the problem may be burnout with that genre’s trappings.

Perhaps Season 7 and My Hero Academia: You’re Next will remedy some of these issues. If you’d like to go deeper on something happier within the franchise, take a look at Deku and Ochako’s relationship.