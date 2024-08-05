My Hero Academia fans already want a sequel after manga’s ending

The beloved manga My Hero Academia manga recently came to its conclusion and fans already can’t wait for a sequel, despite announcements to the contrary.

The My Hero Academia manga has ended its ten-year-long journey as Deku loses his Quirk and becomes a U.A. teacher. On the other hand, his classmates become top heroes loved by the public. Chapter 430, which was globally released on August 4, 2024, concludes the story with special art of all the students from Class 1-A.

The story has only recently ended but fans are already awaiting a sequel or a spin-off by creator Kohei Horikoshi. There have been no reveals as such, but fans have yet to lose hope.

The franchise promised a major announcement after the ending, which had fans hoping for a sequel more than ever. However, it’s been confirmed it’s just a worldwide character popularity poll.

One fan shares, “Given how we got 4 movies and the current one is doing really well in the cinemas, I’m sure we’ll get one more movie. There are so many untapped potentials and unanswered questions, and given how successful MHA is, there is no way we will never get a sequel.”

“Okay, I do understand the fact that Horikoshi does need a break… We could probably get more from MHA once the anime ends. It’s just that the big announcement was such a letdown but I guess it is too soon for a sequel or anything THAT BIG,” shares another.

Another fan also shares, “Whether or not we get a sequel or even bonus chapters, I genuinely loved the ending and think it’s a perfect sendoff to MHA. This series will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you Kohei Horikoshi.”

