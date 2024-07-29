One Piece Chapter 1122 marks My Hero Academia’s ending in perfect way

My Hero Academia is wrapping up, and One Piece has included a beautiful tribute to Kohei Horikoshi’s manga.

The My Hero Academia ending is in sight. In less than a week, Deku’s decade-long journey from Quirkless kid to superhero will be finished. He’s already beaten Shigaraki, now we just have to learn what comes next for Class 1-A.

As a result, One Piece and Eiichiro Oda have given a nod to the incredible story. Running for 10 years, cultivating one of the best anime going in the process, is no easy feat, and real recognizes real.

Article continues after ad

Per prominent leaker Pew Piece, the cover of One Piece Chapter 1122 features fan art by Kohei sent to Eiichiro many moons ago. The image, in black and white, features Smoker, and though it’s not the clearest picture, it’s definitely a part of anime and manga history.

“Kohei sent me that fan art illustration as a student, and now his career as a manga artist is blossoming before our eyes,” Eiichiro said in an older interview on the image.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Not only that, it’s right on the pages of Jump next to One Piece!! This is just fantastic. He told me himself at the New Year’s part for Jump artists. You should have told me earlier, so I could cheer you on!”

Fans are quick to point out this is a privilege. “Only three manga have got this honor so far: Dragon Ball, Naruto, and My Hero Academia,” one points out.

“It’s shocking to see all these series that One Piece just outlives completely having their runs and Oda still giving them props. First Naruto, now My Hero Academia, definitely classy,” says another.

Article continues after ad

Truly no other way to put it than pure class, especially in this scenario, where Eiichiro was clearly ecstatic to see a fan ascend like Kohei has. We have guides on all the Egghead Arc deaths and the best Quirks stolen by All For One for more from both franchises.