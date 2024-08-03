Deku and Ochako’s relationship in My Hero Academia explained: Do they end up together?

My Hero Academia has teased a romance between Deku and Ochako for a long time. Now that the manga has ended, everyone’s wondering if they end up together.

Unlike many other battle-shonen, My Hero Academia kept romantic subplots mostly away. Though Ochako has been harboring a crush on Deku for some time, it never becomes the focus of either of their character arcs.

That being said, some hints about a possible relationship were noticed by fans. Since Ochako’s feelings were already clear, all there was to be confirmed was whether Deku returned those feelings or not.

Fans became especially hopeful after their beautiful scene in Chapter 429. It was such a meaningful moment that it could’ve easily led to the confirmation of their dating. But do they really become a couple by the end of My Hero Academia? (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

Do Deku and Ochako end up together in My Hero Academia?

Deku and Ochako do not officially end up together in My Hero Academia.

In fact, the final chapter, Chapter 430, alludes to no romantic relationship among the Class 1-A students at all.

The chapter picks up eight years after the events of the epilogue, showing them all as working adults. However, whether any of them are in a romantic relationship isn’t mentioned.

Yet, some fans have found little details that they believe are hints about their dating. In the chapter, we see little snippets of various incidents over the years, including the group’s final test and graduation, Bakugo’s physiotherapy, and One For All’s embers fading away.

In one of these memories, Deku and Ochako can be seen enjoying the snowfall together. Fans think the duo are on a date. They also think the mask Ochako wears with her hero costume as an adult is a homage to Deku’s mask due to their similar design.

In Chapter 430’s final panel, as Deku joins his friends as a Pro Hero in his new hero suit, Ochako is seen looking at him instead of the way forward like almost everyone else. The ship’s fans have taken this as a major hint at a deeper relationship between the two.

Deku and Ochako’s relationship has been well-written

Deku and Ochako have a significant and well-written dynamic in My Hero Academia. They become friends pretty early on and stay as each other’s biggest supporters throughout the story.

They first meet during the U.A. entrance test where the protagonist protects her at the cost of his own chance to pass. Later, she returns the favor by sharing her own points with him, granting his enrollment in U.A.

From then on, their friendship only becomes stronger with each passing incident. The One For All user values her very much. He chooses ‘Deku’ to be his Hero name because Ochako has given it a new positive meaning, despite it being used as a mocking slur all his life.

Ochako, on the other hand, finds Deku very inspiring and continues to try to become better and match him. When he needs any help, she’s almost always the first one to lend a hand. This is seen when she protects him after the Quirks from the previous One For All users go haywire for the first time.

She does the same at the end of the Dark Hero Arc when Class 1-A brings Deku back to U.A. She stands up to the raging crowd and pleads on his behalf, moving him to tears. Their beautiful bond remains strong even after the end of the war, as he’s the only person with whom she shares her painful feelings about Toga.

While Deku and Ochako don’t become an official couple at the end of My Hero Academia, it doesn’t diminish their bond at all. In fact, by not confirming their relationship status, the author Kohei Horikoshi has made their friendship all the more special.

