Deadpool’s absurd My Hero Academia crossover resurfaces due to obscene joke

My Hero Academia is winding down right as Deadpool takes over cinemas, so fans are celebrating their unlikely crossover as a result.

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 will finish Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. Since the My Hero Academia ending coincides with Deadpool and Wolverine dominating the box office, the Merc With A Mouth’s dalliance with manga is getting passed around.

In particular, a page where, in typical Deadpool fashion, it turns out Wade Wilson and Kohei know each other. Not only that, Wade is keeping him prisoner.

“Good thing I had Kohei Horikoshi locked in my basement in case of emergency,” Deadpool tells All Might. The two heroes share a moment together, and honestly, they don’t look completely ridiculous side-by-side.

The page is from Deadpool Samurai, published in 2019. Sanshiro Kasama wrote the manga, with art by Hikaru Uesugi. It’s part of a limited collaboration between Marvel and Shonen Jump that ran for eight issues.

Several Marvel heavy-hitters were tapped for inclusion, including Spider-Man, the Hulk, and Ant-Man. Each got a manga-inspired rundown of their design and a distinct storyline, though none are as weird and wonderful as Deadpool’s.

Almost a decade prior, Marvel Anime featured Wade Wilson as well, with Wolverine, the X-Men, Iron Man, and more. That particular venture seems rather prescient now, given the state of Marvel Phase 6 with the emerging mutants, Blade, and Robert Downey Jr’s imminent return to the franchise as Doctor Doom.

Alas, Kohei appears to have broken out of Wade’s clutches. My Hero Academia is having a massive year, with the manga finishing, the release of new movie You’re Next, and Season 7 of the anime show.

Wherever the superhero anime goes, Deku and Class 1-A better watch their backs, because Deadpool could be around any corner.

