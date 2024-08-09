My Hero Academia creator’s ending message has everyone saying the same thing

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has a message for his readers after the manga’s ending, and fans have one thing to say about it.

After a decade of serialization, My Hero Academia ended with Chapter 430. The final chapter gave us a glimpse into the future of Deku and the other Class 1-A students, while revealing some intriguing details about other characters.

Following the manga’s ending, Horikoshi released a message on X/Twitter, thanking readers for holding on to the series for ten years. In his post, the author wrote: “The manga My Hero Academia has concluded in this week’s issue of Jump! It’s been falling apart for a long time, but I managed to make it to the end!

“I will never forget the joy and weight of being able to compete with so many interesting manga in the coveted Jump magazine, and above all, the fact that Deku was entrusted with being next to Luffy, even if only for a short time, even if it was just luck!”

The mangaka further stated, “Deku and the others are still being drawn in the comics, the anime is still airing, the movie is still being released, the game is still ongoing, the spin-off manga is still being serialized, there are events and so many other people keeping My Hero Academia going, so it doesn’t feel like it’s over at all.”

In the end, he requested readers to continue supporting My Hero Academia with the series’ catchphrase: “Plus Ultra!”

As Horikoshi mentioned, while the My Hero Academia manga has wrapped up, the anime show is still going strong in its seventh season. The franchise also released its fourth anime movie – My Hero Academia: You’re Next – this August.

Fans are not only appreciative of the mangaka’s work but are also worried about him. Many of them took to social media to urge him to take a well-deserved break, especially since the author has had multiple health issues during his manga’s serialization.

“Time for him to take a much-needed break,” commented one user on Reddit, supported by another saying, “Hori needs and deserves a very long rest.”

“As much as I didn’t like the ending, massive respect to Horikoshi. Weekly/biweekly releases are something 90% of people wouldn’t be able to do,” joined a third.

A fourth added: “Meh ending aside, guy did a lot of really good work and deserves a break.”

Though the manga is over, fans can still enjoy the anime series and the My Hero Academia movies. For more, check out our take on the manga’s ending and the best fights in the series.