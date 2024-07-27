WWE superstar’s My Hero Academia costume makes fans want live-action movie

My Hero Academia got an awesome nod during WWE’s 2024 Japan tour as one of the wrestlers, Jade Cargill, came to the ring in a costume inspired by the franchise.

We’re heading into the My Hero Academia ending right now, with just two chapters left in the overall story. As we wait for Kohei Horikoshi to wrap it all up, Season 7 of the superhero anime has been moving along.

Between those two, there’s a new movie coming too, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, making this a great time to be a fan of Deku and Class 1-A. While in Japan, Jade Cargill decided to mark her fandom by dressing up as Miruko, one of the main characters.

Her costume has the lightning symbol on the front and the audacious bunny ears, and it’s about as screen-accurate as you can get. Naturally, it looked great in the ring as well, per the images Cargill herself shared on Instagram.

Suddenly, fans are a little more interested in My Hero Academia making the jump to live-action. “I think she should play Miruko in the live-action,” one commenter states on Reddit.

“If there is a live-action MHA, and she’s playing Mirko, she will be the ONLY reason why I’ll watch it,” another response adds. “Alright now I know who to add to my fan-cast for MHA live-action,” a third says.

Funnily enough, a live-action My Hero Academia film is in the works. Legendary and TOHO started development in 2018, and Netflix acquired distribution rights in 2022. Shinsuke Sato is attached to direct, a seasoned anime-to-live-action filmmaker whose credits include Gantz, Bleach, and Kingdom.

Army of the Dead co-writer Joby Harold has been tapped to pen the screenplay. We haven’t heard any more beyond that, but when they need to cast Miruko, they know where to look.

