My Hero Academia Chapter 430 clears confusion over Deku’s Quirk

The state of Deku’s Quirk has been a subject of speculation for quite some time, only to be finally clarified in My Hero Academia Chapter 430.

My Hero Academia finally concludes the decade-long story with Chapter 430. In the manga’s final chapter, we see the main characters as adults after an eight-year-long time skip.

The chapter starts with Deku, who’s now a teacher at U.A. We soon learn he no longer has One For All, the last embers of the Quirk having faded out long ago. That means he’s now as Quirkless as he was before his hero journey began.

It’s a heartbreaking ending for him, especially after we learn the other Class 1-A students have all become Pro Heroes. Not just that, they’re hardly in touch as their schedules don’t permit frequent meetings.

While it was a plausible scenario after Deku’s confirmed to have lost his Quirk in Chapter 421, it’s still gut-wrenching. Nobody really expected him to stay Quirkless after everything he went through.

However, it’s not all bleak for our favorite nerd. At the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 430, Deku finally fulfills his dream of becoming a Pro Hero by using the suit All Might gifted him.

It’s an echo of his story’s beginning: his hero academia began with All Might’s gifted Quirk and now he realizes his dream with another gift from his idol.

Fans are understandably very emotional about this outcome. As one user commented on X/Twitter, “AND HE CAN STILL KEEP UP WITH EVERYONE THIS IS JUST PERFECT!!!”

“I don’t care what anyone says, Horikoshi COOKED & ATE. He tied back everything to the beginning & landed on THE best manga ending in the last 10 years. No notes. Just peak,” wrote another.

“THEY’RE GONNA KEEP FIGHTING AND NOW DEKU GETS TO BE BY THEIR SIDE AGAIN, STOP, I’M,” joined a third.

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 will be officially released on August 4, 2024.