My Hero Academia Chapter 429 reveals redemption arc nobody expected

My Hero Academia is all about people regretting their wrongdoings and finding redemption, but Chapter 429 features one such arc that nobody predicted.

Ever since Tenko’s backstory was revealed, My Hero Academia fans have hated the old lady who didn’t help him. She appeared again in Chapter 427, speaking to some reporters about why the heroes didn’t find Shigaraki sooner.

This effectively made her the most hated character in the series. Not only didn’t she help a visibly disturbed child but she also criticized the heroes for putting their lives on the line to defeat the villains.

However, in My Hero Academia Chapter 429, she finally corrects her wrong behavior and helps someone in need in the way she should’ve helped Tenko in the first place.

The new chapter reveals the mysterious man’s identity and his dark backstory. His family abused and imprisoned him for years before leaving him to die when the war began. He finally escaped when the building collapsed and came to the surface.

After staying away from the world for years, he’s understandably overwhelmed. Even the sunlight hurts his skin and he’s injured from the collapse. In such a miserable state, he stumbles upon the old woman.

But unlike in the past, she reaches out this time and holds his hand, showing him kindness for the first time in his life. It’s such a beautiful yet gut-wrenching moment that shows the light and darkness in society at the same time.

“She really regretted her actions for not helping and saving Tenko from becoming a villain and All For One’s tool. She hopes she will be given a second chance to not make the same mistake again and make things right, starting with that person,” one X/Twitter user commented.

“The core theme of the story,” pointed out another.

“Oh my goodness, finally. Maybe the lady knew if she had reached out her hand to Tenko, the war wouldn’t have happened. That’s probably why she reached out to this guy,” wrote a third.

The old lady’s redemption arc was unexpected but it fits the story’s theme perfectly. The manga has demonstrated time and again that there could be more behind people’s thoughtless actions. And the old woman is just another example of that.

Catch My Hero Academia Chapter 429 on July 28, 2024, before it ends on August 5. Until then, find out why My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 is delayed and if Deku will get One For All back. You can also check out our guide on the major character deaths in the series.