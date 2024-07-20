My Hero Academia Chapter 428 reveals a hero’s fate, and everyone’s saying the same thing

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 finally reveals the fate of Edgeshot after the Final War, and fans are surprised.

While not a major character in My Hero Academia, Ninja Hero: Edgeshot plays a crucial role in the Final War. Though he’s always been portrayed as a cool character, his heroic act towards the end of the war endeared him to readers on a new level.

When Bakugo (nearly) died after his altercation with Shigaraki in Chapter 362, fans were distraught. However, the fan-favorite hero made a shocking comeback near the end of the war, and it was thanks to Edgeshot.

After All Might’s brave and iconic rematch against All For One, he was predictably defeated. What he couldn’t do, however, was achieved by his student. In a shocking turn of events, Bakugo reappeared, badly wounded but alive and ready to fight.

It’s then revealed he almost died that time but was saved by Edgeshot. The Ninja Hero used his Quirk and entered Bakugo’s body as a thread before using most of his own body to seal the young man’s heart.

This heroic act, however, cost the Pro Hero quite a lot, and we find out exactly how much in My Hero Academia Chapter 428.

In the chapter, Bakugo and the rest of Class 2-A help civilians reconstruct their fallen buildings. Some Pro Heroes are there too, including Edgeshot. However, the man is not the same as before.

Thanks to using most of his body to seal Bakugo’s heart, he’s shrunk down to a miniature form. He also reveals to the Explosion user that he can never revert to his old body, but he’s prepared to do his best in this form.

It’s an admirable attitude and makes him a more likable character. He even pulls a genuine smile from Bakugo, and that’s always a plus in fans’ books. However, some are complaining about how he gets to live as a tiny thread plushie when Toga died due to blood loss.

“Still miffed that this guy gets to live as a piece of string while Toga died because she lost a little bit of blood. I see the bias, Hori,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“So you’re telling me that Edgeshot is still alive, just like Dabi, after ALL THAT, and Toga, who literally just donated her blood is dead????” commented another.

“I REFUSE TO THINK THAT THAT THING IS ALIVE AND TOGA NO, I STILL HAVE ALL MY FAITH PUT IN HORI,” joined a third.

Though Toga’s death is teased in My Hero Academia Chapter 428, there’s no confirmation yet. Maybe there’ll be one in the next chapter, since it’ll be the penultimate of the long-running manga.

