My Hero Academia Chapter 427 brings back hated villain

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 427 have revealed the fate of one of the series’ most hated villains.

My Hero Academia is currently in the middle of its epilogue. So, we’re finally getting to see what happened to the major characters after the Final War ended. After learning the fates of popular villains like Shigaraki and Dabi, Chapter 427 is set to confirm Chisaki’s status.

Kai Chisaki is one of the most twisted villains in the series. Acting as the primary antagonist in the Shie Hassaikai Arc, he’s the man who tortured and experimented on Eri for years to make the Quirk-nullifying bullets.

After Deku defeated him, he served in prison for some time before escaping from Tartarus during the Paranormal Liberation War. He later makes a contract with All For One and Lady Nagant to take her to Deku.

He ultimately lost to the young hero and expressed his regret for failing the previous boss of Shie Hassaikai. However, Deku said he should regret doing what he did to Eri instead. After that, Chisaki went off the radar for some time.

Now, the villain is back again in My Hero Academia Chapter 427. Tsukauchi reveals to Deku and All Might that Chisaki was arrested after the Final War ended. The previous boss, who’s also Eri’s grandfather, has woken up from the coma Chisaki’s Overhaul put him in, thanks to some support items.

The boss goes to see Chisaki in jail and tells him Shie Hassaikai has disbanded. He shares how disappointed he is with the villain for straying from humanity’s path. The older man reminds him not to forget the horrible things he did to Eri even though she’ll eventually forget him.

However, he also promises Chisaki he’ll stay by his side despite everything, and will continue to scold him until he dies. This is a bittersweet ending for the hated villain, who’ll spend the rest of his life in jail but will have the company of his loved one.

What Chisaki did to Eri was unforgivable. As such, this ending seems too mild for a villain as twisted as him. However, My Hero Academia is a story of hope and redemption. And Chisaki’s fate reflects the spirit of the story.

