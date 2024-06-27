My Hero Academia Chapter 426 reveals happy ending for beloved villains

Fan-favorite villains Gentle Criminal and La Brava finally find their happy ending in My Hero Academia Chapter 426.

Before the My Hero Academia manga ends, the series is tying up every loose end. Since the epilogue started in Chapter 424, we’ve got to know what happened to some of the major characters. Chapter 426 continues this trend, finally concluding the Todoroki family drama.

However, there’s more to the chapter than that. Aside from introducing Hawks as the new president of the Public Safety Commission, the chapter also shows Gentle Criminal and La Brava for the first time after the Final War.

A policeman (the unnamed gorilla cop) informs them the government has pardoned their crimes for contributing during the war and they’re free now. The two then embrace each other joyfully and tearfully.

It’s the ending the manga’s fans have been wanting for the reformed criminals. Unlike many villains in the series, Gentle Criminal and La Brava were never evil. Though they hurt people and committed crimes, they repented and atoned for their actions.

Both of them are victims of society. After Gentle’s fight against Deku, he came to understand the flaw in his philosophy and behavior. As for La Brava, all she’d done was out of her love for Gentle.

Their encounter with Deku, in a way, saved them both. When the war broke out and prisoners escaped, they did everything in their power to help out the heroes. The duo also played major roles in protecting U.A. with their Quirks.

So, it’s for the best that they get their freedom after the war. My Hero Academia is a story of hope and dreams, and these two reformed criminals reflect the manga’s spirit perfectly.

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 also gives us a glimpse into another beloved villain’s future. Lady Nagant chooses to stay in prison to atone and avoid being used again. But she’s no longer resentful and has made peace with her life. So, it’s a happy ending for her, too.

The last My Hero Academia chapter will drop on August 5, 2024. Until then, learn whether All For One and Shigaraki are dead, and if Deku will get his One For All back.