My Hero Academia Chapter 426 finally concludes Todoroki family drama

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 is the third chapter of the manga’s epilogue, and it finally concludes the Todoroki family drama.

As My Hero Academia heads toward the manga’s ending, it’s tying up loose ends with every new chapter. After giving readers updates on the students of U.A., Chapter 426 finally delves into the long-running Todoroki family feud.

Chapter 425 teased Dabi’s survival, which is confirmed in the new chapter. The fallen villain is alive but he’s dying. However, he has his family surrounding him, ready to talk out their years-long resentment and trauma.

Endeavor regrets his past sins against his family and his role in Dabi’s creation. But he’s ready to atone, retiring to spend his eldest son’s last moments with him. However, Dabi (aka Toya) hasn’t gotten over his anger yet, calling out his father for being too late.

But despite his cruel words, it’s apparent how much he craves his dad’s attention. Rei and Fuyumi also want to talk to him. Despite everything their wayward son and brother have done, they’re ready to forgive him and help him emotionally heal.

In the end, it’s Shoto who gets through his brother’s hatred. Before leaving the facility, he asks Dabi about his favorite food. When he reveals it’s soba, the aspiring hero answers, “Same.” It’s this moment that pushes Dabi to tears and has him apologize to Shoto.

Natsuo also comes around at the end… sort of. While he doesn’t want to see his father, nor does he want him to meet his girlfriend, he hints that he doesn’t hate Endeavor so much anymore. It’s not exactly a happy ending — but it makes sense, given everything that’s happened.

Fans have been getting emotional, with the Todoroki family finally resolving years of feuding, and they’ve also praised the writing of the manga. One user wrote on X/Twitter, “The Todoroki family subplot was written perfectly from the beginning to the end, bravo Hori.”

Another commented, “Endeavor may have f**ked up, but he will always have my respect for trying to atone for his past mistakes and facing his past,” while a third joined, “Horikoshi really did handle Endeavor and the Todoroki family in general so delicately. He did well.”

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 masterfully executed the long-anticipated conclusion of the Todoroki family conflict. It makes fans hopeful for what’s coming next before the last manga chapter on August 5.

