My Hero Academia Chapter 425 teases major character’s survival

Two chapters into the epilogue, My Hero Academia Chapter 425 hints at one major antagonist surviving the Final War.

The aftermath of the biggest battle in My Hero Academia has been quite cryptic so far. Though most of the heroes have survived, the fates of many others are still left in the air. But the last panel of Chapter 425 might reveal what happened to at least one of them.

At the end of the chapter, Endeavor is shown inside a scientific facility. After a brutal fight against his oldest son in the war, he’s heavily injured and in a wheelchair. And he’s staring at a huge tank that resembles a bacta pod.

What’s interesting is that there appears to be someone inside the tank. The shading makes it clear that there’s a human inside but is vague enough not to certainly say who they are. But My Hero Academia fans are convinced that it’s Dabi, aka Touya Todoroki, inside the bacta pod.

There are many reasons behind this conclusion. For one, what happened to Dabi was never revealed. After his last clash against the Todoroki family, he was too badly burned to survive. However, the manga never confirmed his death and left it up to reader speculation.

On top of that, My Hero Academia doesn’t kill its characters often. It’s a story of hope and positivity and imparts the message of a second chance, so, it makes sense that Dabi would also get another chance to rectify his mistakes by reuniting with his family.

This theory is all the more plausible given that Chapter 425 also teases Shigaraki’s return after confirming his fate in Chapter 424. At least that’s what fans think.

“And paneling-wise too!! Goes from a pensive Shoto to Endeavour, so it’s not too far off to assume Touya is in there!” commented one X user.

“This has to be Touya, he is practically frozen,” wrote another fan, while a third compared Dabi to Star Wars’ Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, and posted, “Close enough. Welcome back, Anakin Skywalker.”

The possibility of Dabi being alive is quite high, especially since My Hero Academia will have a long epilogue before the manga ending. So, fans’ theories aren’t completely unfounded in this case. But whether that’s really Dabi will be revealed after the manga returns from the hiatus.

For now, My Hero Academia Chapter 425 will be released on June 9, 2024.