My Hero Academia Chapter 424: Does Deku still have his Quirk?

We’ve seen Deku defeating All For One and saving Shigaraki from his hatred in the Final War, but does Deku come out of the battle with his Quirk in tact in My Hero Academia Chapter 424?

My Hero Academia turned the world upside down for its protagonist Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, when lost his Quirk towards the end of the Final War. After receiving One For All from All Might at the start of the story, Deku became Quirkless again.

It started with Shigaraki managing to steal Hinomori, the fourth One For All user, and his Quirk, Danger Sense, from Deku. This led to the plan of forcibly transferring One For All to the villain so that the past users could destroy him from within.

There were some major twists and turns following this but the plan ultimately succeeded. In Chapter 423, Deku punched All For One with the last embers inside him while One For All’s past users and Shigaraki destroyed the centuries-old villain from within. But now that All For One and Shigaraki are dead, does Deku get his Quirk back?

Does Deku still have his Quirk in My Hero Academia Chapter 424?

As of My Hero Academia Chapter 424, Deku doesn’t have his Quirk anymore. However, he reveals that the embers of One For All are still present inside him.

While he hasn’t gotten his Quirk back, the possibility of One For All returning to him isn’t over. The story isn’t finished yet, meaning My Hero Academia has plenty of time to reverse Deku’s biggest change.

Another reason behind why he could still get his Quirk back is the fact that what really happened to One For All is still unknown. After Deku and the past users, along with Shigaraki, defeated All For One, the Quirk and the vestiges vanished in thin air, leaving behind only Shigaraki.

Whether this means that the Quirk was destroyed in the process or if it just ceased to exist is still unknown. It could be either one or maybe there is more to the story that will be revealed eventually. Maybe the My Hero Academia manga ending will feature Deku’s new Quirk; there is no way of telling for now.

Deku and All Might have a discussion about One For All in My Hero Academia Chapter 424. In this chapter, the veteran hero reveals that he felt Deku transferring One For All to Shigaraki. This leads to the confirmation that Deku indeed gave away the Quirk entirely and now only has the embers left.

The past users also make an appearance in the chapter but in a single panel of flashback, with no confirmation on their or the Quirk’s status.

But what is clear is that as of now, Deku doesn’t have One For All, but he isn’t Quirkless either. The embers of the cumulative Quirk are still stronger than most Quirks out there. So, our hero, aside from being hospitalized due to his terrible injuries, isn’t completely helpless either.

