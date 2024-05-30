My Hero Academia Chapter 424 confirms Shigaraki’s fate

The spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 424 are out, finally confirming Shigaraki’s fate after the Final War.

My Hero Academia finally wrapped up its Final War Arc in Chapter 423. In the chapter, Deku defeated All For One with the embers of One For All left inside him.

However, he wasn’t the only one in this endeavor as the vestiges of the past users and Shigaraki helped destroy the villain from within. This ended with All For One’s body being destroyed as he disappeared into thin air, freeing Shigaraki.

By then Shigaraki had already had a change of heart after Deku experienced the tragic misfortunes of his childhood. As All For One disappeared, Shigaraki had a heart-to-heart with Deku where they finally resolved their conflict of philosophies. After this, Shigaraki vanished too.

While the chapter strongly hinted that All For One and Shigaraki died, it isn’t until My Hero Academia Chapter 424 that readers get the confirmation. As revealed by the new chapter, both the villains are officially dead in the manga.

Chapter 424 especially sheds light on Shigaraki’s fate. With Deku and All Might recuperating in the hospital, they discuss Shigaraki’s death. Deku laments about being unable to save Shigaraki’s life, calling him Tenko as a gesture of respect.

But All Might reassures him that he indeed saved Shigaraki, not his life but his heart. He asked the young hero if saw Shigaraki as a crying child at the end. When Deku says that he did not, the former no. 1 hero reminds him that this means he saved the tragic villain from his hatred.

Deku and All Might’s discussion also refers to Shigaraki choosing to be the leader of the League of Villains until the very end. However, All Might’s speech makes it obvious that the former villain did so not out of hatred like in the past, but from his loyalty to his subordinates, as he mentioned Spinner before his death.

Shigaraki’s bittersweet fate solidifies the My Hero Academia manga ending as it was Deku’s personal agenda to save the villain from himself. And Chapter 424 confirms that he’s successfully achieved that.

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 will be released on June 2, 2024.