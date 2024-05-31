My Hero Academia Chapter 424 completes Bakugo’s redemption arc

Bakugo’s redemption arc finally reaches completion in My Hero Academia Chapter 424, with the character emerging from the war as a changed man.

Bakugo is one of the most — if not the most — popular characters in My Hero Academia. Excluding the first manga popularity poll, he’s aced the rest of them since, thanks to the immense character development he goes through in the story.

Though Bakugo starts the story as a bully looking down at Deku for not having a Quirk, he eventually learns to be a better person. His relationship with Deku is a core element of My Hero Academia, and his redemption arc one of the most important parts of the story.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 424, Bakugo appears to be facing a grim future as it’s revealed he may never be able to use his arm and his Quirk. However, this isn’t what phases him; what does is the reveal that Deku no longer has One For All.

Despite the dark prospect of his own future, Bakugo is more saddened by Deku losing his Quirk and sheds tears over it. This show of selflessness, coming from the boy who started out as a bully, proves how effective Bakugo’s redemption arc has been.

In the chapter, he also expresses his wish of forever competing with Deku, indirectly declaring that he always wants to friends with the Quirkless boy. This leads to All Might declaring both of them as the greatest heroes.

Bakugo’s character development early in the story but it isn’t until his kidnapping and All Might’s retirement that it becomes prominent. By the Dark Hero Arc, he’s had enough remorse about his past actions that he is able to come clean to Deku, calling him by his real name for the first time.

Bakugo’s redemption arc hits a milestone during the Final War Arc. After seemingly dying by Shigaraki’s hands, he comes back alive later. His return is not only crucial for the war but also for his character development as he expresses grratitude and respect to Edgeshot and his peers.

His intense fight against All For One is a highlight of the Final War and shows how he’s grown as a character. And Chapter 424 just solidifies Bakugo’s redemption.

As My Hero Academia manga ending draws closer, the personal arcs of the major characters come full-circle, staring with Bakugo. As Chapter 424 is not the last My Hero Academia chapter, readers will get to see more from other major characters like Shoto and Ochako in the future.

