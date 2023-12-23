My Hero Academia Chapter 410 will be released soon, so here is everything you should know about its release schedule.

My Hero Academia’s author confirmed several times that the manga will conclude soon, giving us a reason to be excited for every final chapter. The final saga is about to start in the upcoming chapter, and the early leaks have teased the most anticipated fight: Deku Vs. Shigaraki.

The previous chapter ended the fight between Bakugou and AFO. We also got a glimpse of how potent the former has become over the years; he demonstrated his might when he knocked down the biggest threat to the world, once and for all.

Fans must be curious to see the aftermath of the incredible fight, which will surely be the main draw of the chapter’s first act.

My Hero Academia Chapter 410: Release date and time

My Hero Academia Chapter 410 will be released on December 24, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus. Here you can find the release timings for your region:

8am Pacific Standard Time

11am Eastern Standard Time

3pm Greenwich Mean Time

4pm Central European Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

11pm Philippine Standard Time

1:30am Australia Central Standard Time (December 25)

My Hero Academia Chapter 409: Recap

At the beginning of My Hero Academia Chapter 409, AFO unleashes the strongest All For One Goal on Bakugou, who stands firmly in front of him with a flat face. All Might yells at him to dodge the attack, but he does not take any action. Everyone was stunned seeing AFO’s mouth exploding. The villain also couldn’t comprehend the situation, as Bakugou did nothing to counter his attacks.

However, later it was revealed in the chapter that Bakugou shot some explosive sweat coated like the regular ones into AFO’s mouth during the battle. Bakugou was always praised for his sharp mind, and the 409th chapter proves that. The hero knew that the more damage he would give to AFO, the younger and more frail he would get. And he did not have to do much to achieve that goal, as his one quirk was enough to put AFO in his place.

The villain has acquired quirks from many over the years, and every attack from Bakugou starts reducing the vestige from his body. The hero pummels him with back-to-back attacks, and after realizing AFO’s weakest moment, he releases the final blow, pushing the villain to the edge of his limits.

