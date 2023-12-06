My Hero Academia Chapter 409: Release date & spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 409 won’t be released until next week, but its spoilers have just arrived. So buckle up, because this could be the best one yet.

The release date for My Hero Academia Chapter 409 is coming soon and, if you’re anything like me, you probably can’t wait for the next instalment in the Final War Saga arc.

In the previous chapter we discovered the disturbing deaths of all previous One for All quirk users as All For One reveals his shocking past, including when he murdered his own brother Yoichi.

Chapter 409 teases that the end of All For One is on the horizon in My Hero Academia, so let’s take a look at the spoilers.

Chapter 409 will officially released on December 11, 2023, at 12am JST. For international US and European fans, this means the issue will release on Sunday, December 10. You can find your time zone below:

8am Pacific Standard Time

11am Eastern Standard Time

3pm Greenwich Mean Time

4pm Central European Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

11pm Philippine Standard Time

1:30am Australia Central Standard Time (December 11)

My Hero Academia Chapter 409 spoilers

Chapter 409 is Bakugou’s moment to truly shine.

The 409th chapter of My Hero Academia will open with a flashback showing Bakugou’s birth. His mother, Mitsuki, smiles as she looks at her baby, while his father, Masaru, cries. These flashbacks continue as we see Bakugou grow, and we see him bullying Deku and declaring how strong his quirk will be.

With that out of the way, we return to the present, where Bakugou decides not to bully Deku anymore, declaring, “Izuku, I won’t mess with you anymore.”

It would be touching, but it’s at this moment when All For One launches his first attack. However, we know Bakugou has some tricks up his sleeve. He shouts “burst”, leading to an explosion that hits AFO and makes him fall to the ground.

All For One is confused, because Bakugou hasn’t moved. But this confusion doesn’t last. Bakugou flies towards AFO and begins explaining what happened. Back at the end of Chapter 406, Bakugou threw explosive sweat drops into AFO’s mouth, and then used those explosive sweat drops to attack him with the “burst” command.

Of course, AFO is shocked because he can’t believe that someone like Bakugou outsmarted him. And things get even worse for him. Bakugou’s attack did more damage to AFO then he first realised, setting back his own attack.

While AFO activates his attack once more, he shouts at Bakugou, “This is my story! You’re a side character!”

But Bakugou simply attacks him again, this time with his Howitzer Impact attack, resulting in a double spread page of several explosions in a row. AFO struggles against Bakugou’s attacks, leading him to believe that his quirks weren’t working properly, possibly due to his small body size.

AFO asks, “Is it because my body has become too small and fragile?!”

That’s when the revelation occurs that AFO is now a child inside the vestige world. Continuing from here, Hawks unveils his quirk vestige and elucidates that AFO’s anger is leading to a loss of control over the vestiges and quirks.

“At the end of the day, Shigaraki led to your downfall,” Hawk explains, while All Might comments that the physical and mental damage everyone has inflicted on AFO together has finally paid off.

The last double spread of the spoilers then return to the battle, as All Might, Mitsuki, Masaru and Yoichi witness Bakugou finally defeating AFO once and for all. With Bakugou going full circle and exclaiming, “This is our story!”

It’s a joyous moment. Although, fans might want to hold off their celebrations until the next chapter is released. There’ll be a bit of a wait though, because the manga will be on a break next week.

See our other My Hero Academia coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.