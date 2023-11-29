My Hero Academia Chapter 408 spoilers: Does AFO kill his own brother?

My Hero Academia manga is about to make a solid return after the brief hiatus – at least, that’s what the early spoilers for the anticipated chapter 408 suggest.

MHA is currently at an exciting phase as it continues to reveal shocking events from the mighty villain AFO’s past. The previous chapter featured how he came to the world and managed to survive among the ruthless people despite being an orphan.

AFO was never an ordinary child; since the beginning, he wanted to rule the world by controlling the people around him with his quirks. And the ones who stand against him get killed.

So, as the manga has a lot to offer, let’s find out what the early leaks for the upcoming chapter hint at.

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 spoilers tease AFO’s brother’s death

The 408th chapter of My Hero Academia starts with showing AFO killing his own brother Yoichi in an instant; the panel shows his body falling apart. AFO gave him this name as he was the one who got stuck with the demon lord since birth.

The second panel features a guy who looks like Bakugou, but it’s not him: it’s Kudo. His eyes are filled with tears as he can’t stand the brutal death of Yoichi. And on the other side is AFO, who doesn’t look much affected by his own brother’s death.

After some time, we see AFO staring at Yoichi’s hand and saying that the powers he gave to his brother have vanished from his body. He looks confused as he cannot figure out what has happened. AFO also starts thinking, what if the quirks have been passed on to someone else? On the other hand, the third user, Bruce, inspects Kudo’s body.

Bruce asks Kudo if AFO touched him during the fight, but he eagerly wants to know the results. Kudo has two quirks in his body; one is his original Gearshift, and the other is a small non-essential one.

The next panel brings two different versions of Yoichi to the frame. One says, “I couldn’t stop my brother,” and the other says, “My brother kept me alive. If only he cared more about other people.” Yoichi is dead, but he has passed on his abilities to Kudo, so now, he exists within him.

The page after that features a double spread, where we see a few decades have passed, and AFO’s evil desires have grown. After killing Bruce and Kudo, the villain tries stealing OFA from Banjo. When he kills Nana, All Might destroys his face and defeats him, but the doctor somehow manages to remove his body from the morgue. Returning to the present, we see AFO thinking about the possibility of Bakugou being Kudo’s successor.

