My Hero Academia Chapter 408 delayed; new release date confirmed

My Hero Academia Chapter 408 was supposed to get spoilers this week. However, the chapter has been delayed, so the early leaks will make us wait longer.

In the previous My Hero Academia chapter, we saw that All For One had sinister motives since childhood. After realizing his powers, he decided to rule the entire world. Conversely, his younger brother was weaker than him, but he wanted to become a hero and fight evil.

While every fan was awaiting the results of AFO Vs. Bakugou, the 407th chapter showcased the former and his twin brother’s origin. The flashback also seems to continue in the upcoming chapter, so we might have to wait longer to witness the battle between Bakugou and the villainous AFO.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So when do we get to read the anticipated chapter? Let’s find out…

My Hero Academia Chapter 408: Release date and time

Viz Media and Manga Plus will release the English-translated version of My Hero Academia Chapter 408 for worldwide fans on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

You can follow the below schedule to track the chapter on the above-mentioned digital platforms:

7:00am PST

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

3:00pm GMT

4:00pm Central European Time

8:30pm IST

11:00pm Philippine Time

1:30am Australian Time (December 4)

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 Recap

The chapter begins by showing us the world where quirks didn’t exist. A pregnant woman was seen having a strange disease, but she never realized it until eight months, as the twins inside her belly consumed all her energy. One day, she gave birth to the kids on the riverside and died immediately. When rats showed up to eat the new-born along with their mother’s corpse, the river’s current took them away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A few years later, the elder kid developed Meta Abilities in his body, and researchers revealed that these powers are genetic. Later, several masked men arrived with a plan to stop the ones with Meta abilities from rising. However, before they could take the young boy standing in front of them, they got killed by him. He was none other than All For One.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

From that day, AFO decided to kill everyone who was not fruitful to him. The exciting chapter also featured AFO’s younger brother, who was opposite to him, both in appearance and strength.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.