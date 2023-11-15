My Hero Academia Chapter 407 spoilers focus on AFO’s backstory

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 will be released this weekend, and as usual, we have received the early spoilers for the manga chapter.

My Hero Academia is grabbing everyone’s attention because of the ongoing fight between AFO and the heroes of the UA. After creating a lot of trouble for the heroes, AFO has finally met his match.

Bakugou was absent from the manga for a very long time – however, after almost a year, the knucklehead hero finally made a comeback in the story. After healing himself from the injury, Bakugo returned to the battlefield to fight against the mighty AFO.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, fighting AFO isn’t an easy task, so Bakugo awakened the new abilities, and now, everyone is eagerly awaiting to know what the upcoming chapter unfolds.

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 spoilers tease AFO’s origin

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 is titled “Paranormal Orphan,” and it starts by showing a pregnant woman. She was exposed to a deadly disease one year ago that caused a strange tumor on her left arm. However, she didn’t get an opportunity to notice it because, as she was pregnant with twin kids, all her energy was getting consumed by them.

Article continues after ad

After giving birth to the two infants, the lady immediately died at the riverside. The tumor that appeared on her left arm also vanished mysteriously. The next panel then shows us the baby AFO, who was born with a hole in his hand. Suddenly, several rats came to eat the newborns and the lifeless body of the lady. However, before they can get close to the babies, the river’s current takes them away.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The glowing baby came to this world one year later but this time in China. However, not only the infants were blessed with the new powers, but those who hadn’t hit puberty also received them. As per the studies, a new addition was made to the human genes. However, this information cannot come out to the public as it will cause panic. Several years later, we see a young AFO getting captured by a group of people.

Article continues after ad

The group believes that he is a paranormal orphan and it’s not a good idea to go near him because he is infected. Initially, AFO appears to be a normal kid who is scared, but soon, his quirk awakens, and every member of the group gets killed. It was then revealed that AFO stole these powers from his dead mother, and since the beginning, he decided to rule the world. So, the people he thinks are not valuable to him get killed.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.