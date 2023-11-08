My Hero Academia Chapter 406 spoilers: Bakugou stuns AFO with his speed

My Hero Academia Chapter 406 will be released this week, and here, we have discussed the early spoilers that the reputed leakers have leaked online.

My Hero Academia fans were eagerly waiting for the anticipated battle between Bakugou and AFO, but unfortunately, the manga did not come with a new chapter last week. As the chapter is approaching the new release date, every fan is thrilled to see the MHA characters back in action.

The upcoming chapter will not only focus on the fight that everyone is waiting for, but it will also showcase the abilities Bakugou has awakened over the years.

Bakugou’s return became the reason why every MHA fan is enjoying the manga’s ongoing arc, and it seems the upcoming chapter will be as interesting as the previous one.

My Hero Academia Chapter 406 spoilers tease Bakugou’s newly awakened powers

The chapter is titled “Understand Your Quirk.” It starts with showing the status of the battlegrounds. The battle that took place in the general hospital has finally finished. While fighting Gashly in the Takoba Arena, Ayoyama and Toru rescue everyone from the Kuneida’s plants.

Tomoyasu Chikazoku has been held hostage by Hound Dog. On the other side, Aizawa and Present Mic are taken by Kurogiri, and their location has yet to be discovered. The spoilers then take us to Lady Nagant, who is lying on the rooftop and recalling what Rock Lock told her about Deku. When she calls out Deku’s name, we are again taken to the place where All Might can’t resist praising Bakugou for his enhanced speed. Edgeshot explains to him that Bakugou’s speed was increased just before his demise, and this revelation shocks AFO himself.

Edgeshot also says that Bakugou is still learning about the true potential of his quirks. AFO falls inside a building, getting frustrated. However, he still hasn’t given up on his intention to kill Bakugou at any cost. The next panel shows that Deku is still fighting with Shigaraki. He starts thinking that even though he has done everything to polish his skills, he couldn’t find a way to handle Shigaraki’s powers. Deku then decides to unleash the gearshift abilities, although he is very much familiar with the after-effects. He then instantly uses the second user’s quirk, and after that, the following two pages follow the conflicts between Bakugou and AFO, and Deku and Shigaraki.

Looking at the spoilers, it is safe to say that the upcoming chapter will be an action-packed one.

