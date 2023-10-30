My Hero Academia Chapter 406 delayed: New release date confirmed

While My Hero Academia Chapter 406 was supposed to be released on October 5, 2023, the latest details about the chapter’s release bring a piece of bad news.

My Hero Academia Chapter 405 featured Edgeshot as he helped Bakugou by making him cough blood that was stuck in his chest. While All Might’s fate was revamped as he escaped his death, all thanks to Bakugou, who arrived at the location at the right time to put a stop to AFO’s evil intentions.

When the early spoilers for the previous chapter were released, the reputed leakers also stated that the new chapter would arrive as per the schedule. However, the release schedule for the next chapter has been altered.

Here’s everything you should know about the new release schedule of the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 406 will be released on Sunday, November 12, 2023, on Manga Plus and Viz Media. The time zone differences will make the release timings vary, and here’s the schedule that will let you know at what time the chapter will get released in your region.

8:00am PST

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am CST

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Edgeshot plays a pivotal role in the previous chapter of My Hero Academia

All Might asks Sir Nighteye if he was talking about the dark fate that AFO was about to give him. Nighteye confirms that, yes, he foresaw his dark future, but it has been reshaped now. So, Deku will get to see his mentor again. AM mockingly says that he would have died happily for the sake of his students as an ideal mentor should do that.

Bakugou then lands on a nearby building with All Might, and when asked about how he is feeling, his mouth starts bleeding. With the blood comes a tiny Edgeshot who reveals that he used his body to repair Bakugou’s internal organs and bones. He also reveals that it was necessary to make him cough blood so that he could get some relief.

However, when Bakugou thanks Edgeshot, he says that even though he repaired Bakugou’s body, he is not the one who brought the boy back to life. He also acknowledges the skills that Bakugou polished over the years as that helped him regain stability.

