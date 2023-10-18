My Hero Academia Chapter 404 spoilers come with good news for this popular character

My Hero Academia Chapter 404 will be released over the weekend, and as the early spoilers have already shown up, we are here to reveal the anticipated chapter’s crucial events to you.

My Hero Academia has been in a very tough phase for quite some time now. Every fan was worried for All Might as he was fighting the biggest battle of his life with the terrifying villain AFO.

However, the early leaks for the 404th chapter of the manga come with a piece of good news that you might be waiting for a long time.

So, without any further delay, let’s get to the article to learn about the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 404 spoilers feature Bakugou in action

My Hero Academia Chapter 404 is titled We Love You! All Might!! and it begins with showing AFO holding All Might. We are also taken back to the time when Nighteye foresees a cruel death. The civilians are watching the live battle and are praying for their beloved All Might. Many people have already given up, but there are few among them who still have hope that their hero will come out of this situation.

When the weather forecasting lady, Meryl, shows up, her colleagues inform her about her butterfly effect video being posted online. Bakugou immediately approaches Deku, who uses the gear shift on his friend despite the second user’s warning.

After that, Deku hurls Bakugou, but Shigaraki believes that he won’t be able to prevent All Might’s death. He also knows that Deku is not left with AM’s vestige anymore as now he has a new one that makes him ordinary like the other users. Shigaraki also proudly says that All Might was the one who gave dreams to the World, and now, his death will make people familiar with the real World again.

Bakugou flies towards All Might, thinking that he will surely protect his hero this time. He blasts the arms of AFO and saves All Might. The chapter ends with Bakugou saying,’ “We’ll win this!!!”

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.