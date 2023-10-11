My Hero Academia chapter 403 spoilers tease major return

My Hero Academia makes a return from the brief hiatus, and now chapter 403’s spoilers have created a buzz among the fandom – all thanks to the bombshell events teased in the leaks.

In the previous chapter of MHA, All Might’s terrible condition scared everyone. Fans wondered if the new chapter would come with the bad news of the hero’s demise. However, now the early leaks for the upcoming chapter are here, we can take a sigh of relief as All Might will not get out of the story any time soon.

Besides that, the anticipated chapter will also come with someone whose absence was something that was frustrating for most of the manga’s followers.

The chapter will come out on October 15, 2023, so until the official pages get released, this post can at least give you an idea of what to expect from it.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 sees Bakugou back in the picture

The next chapter starts with a young All Might as he reads his favorite manga, Anpanman. His mom is also sitting with him. AM talks about his normal life with his mom; he also states that it is far different from how a superhero’s origin story looks.

The next panel brings us back to the present, where we see AFO laughing and saying that All Might is so unlucky that he will not even get an opportunity to choose the way he wants to die. AFO is also aware of the fact that when a hero gets injured, they even get more dangerous, so he shouldn’t waste much time.

On the other side, as U.A is again in the airborne state, Gentle thinks he should help AM. But before he can proceed, AFO does something to get him stuck in the U.A. AFO also attacks the jets as the pilots want to help All Might. The next moment, AFO takes AM in his arms, and the scene makes Tsukauchi and Deku hit the ceiling.

The civilians also witness the battle; some still cheer for AM, while most have given up and accepted All Might’s dark fate. When everyone prays and cries for his well-being, Deku suddenly looks toward U.A, where Bakugou stands, all bruised up.

