My Hero Academia chapter 403 release date confirmed after delay

My Hero Academia chapter 403 was recently delayed – but fear not, as fans have already received a new release date.

In the previous chapter of MHA, we saw many breathtaking events, such as Dabi getting defeated by Shoto, the Twices leaving U.A, AFO trying to influence Tomura for his own benefit, and whatnot.

The chapter also made us cry by showing All Might’s dreadful condition and the way Deku was crying for his mentor. Just when we were about to get the confirmed result of the fierce battle, the chapter concluded by giving us an unfinished ending.

Now, fans desperately await MHA chapter 403 – unfortunately, they have to wait a little longer for it.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 release date and time

My Hero Academia chapter 403 will be released on Viz Media and Manga Plus on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Here’s the time schedule you must check:

8:00am PDT

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am CDT

11:00am EDT

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

My Hero Academia chapter 402: A brief recap

My Hero Academia chapter 402 started by revealing that U.A is free from the Twices, and now, it can float again. On the other side, the news of Dabi and Himiko’s defeat surfaced. The civilian could be rescued by smothering Dabi’s heat. The Counter-Force HQ gets a report stating that AFO is heading toward the location where Deku and Tomura are fighting.

All For One admits that since he has injected himself with the Rewind drug, his goal is to give a copy of his powers to Tomura so that he can become the strongest. All Might try to distract the villain, but he does not pay attention to AM’s efforts. Tomura rejects AFO’s warping quirk and asks him not to interrupt his and Deku’s fight.

After Tomura rejects him, he moves toward AM and holds him by his leg; the scene is watched by the Business Course students of U.A. All For One says that he wants every student to see All Might’s pathetic situation and realize what broken dreams look like. Deku tries hard to control his tears as he does not wish AM to see him this way.

However, Deku started crying and screaming AM’s name when he sensed that his mentor’s remains were getting drained from One For All’s body.

ALL Might grabs AFO tightly and gets a flashback of Nana, who lost her life to save him. Lastly, he starts thinking if he could be a kindergartener after dying. After that, he decides to blow up himself along with AFO to finish the villain once and for all.

